VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson head football coach Jake Terry watched his players enjoying the fruits of their labor and thought aloud about where the program was when he first took the helm eight years ago.
“It’s pretty surreal,” he said after the Huskies upended two-time defending champion Winner 21-14 in the Class 11B championship game on Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. “I’m proud of our kids.”
The Huskies (12-0) earned the title by doing a lot of what put Winner in the finals for a fourth consecutive year: hard-nosed running, very little passing and a stout defense.
“They’re the best team we’ve seen in a few years,” said Winner head coach Trent Olson. Winner’s 34-game win streak was snapped with the setback. “They just have really good players.”
Lucas Hueser, the game MVP, finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Benjamin Swatek, the game’s Outstanding Back, finished with 79 yards on the ground. Noah McDermott was 4-of-7 passing for 50 yards and rushed for a score.
Outstanding Lineman honors went to EPJ’s Chace Fornia.
For Winner (11-1), Riley Orel rushed for 111 yards and a score. Aiden Barfuss rushed for 62 yards. Blake Volmer was 5-of-14 passing for 66 yards and a score. Ethan Bartels had two catches for 45 yards and a score, and averaged 43.7 yards per punt.
The Huskies’ first three possessions ended in a missed field goal, an interception and a blocked punt. But Winner’s three ensuing possessions resulted in two punts and a turnover on downs. The turnover on downs came after the blocked punt, which gave the Warriors the ball on the EPJ 23.
Elk Point-Jefferson, which had just two first downs in its first three possessions, used the momentum of its red zone stop to march up the field. The Huskies ran the ball 15 straight times, capping the drive with a 1-yard drive by Hueser. Hueser had runs of 50 and 10 in the drive to set up the game’s first score.
Winner wasted little time answering the score. After back-to-back plays with a penalty, one on each team, Orel broke free for a 69-yard scoring dash. The Warriors failed on their two-point conversion, leaving the Huskies up 7-6 with 4:29 left in the half.
“We had been repping a lot of their two-point stuff all week,” Terry said of the two-point stop. “For the kids to be able to do that was huge.”
What was also “huge” was the Huskies’ answer. A 31-yard run by Swatek sparked a quick five-play drive, capped by McDermott’s 13-yard scoring run.
Winner drove down the field, but stalled out at the Huskies’ 18-yard line. A field goal attempt from there fell short of the goal line, and Devon Schmitz’ return was stopped at midfield, sending the game to halftime.
The Warriors put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive in the third quarter, capping it with a 35-yard pass from Volmer to Bartels on the first play of the fourth quarter. The two connected again on the conversion, tying the game.
“We ended up resorting to throwing the ball,” Olson said. “I told (EPJ coach) Terry that whoever threw the most passes in this game would probably lose.”
As they did after Winner’s first score, EPJ answered quickly. The Huskies moved the ball down the field in eight plays — never getting to third down — and capping it with a 31-yard touchdown run from Hueser.
“They were shading their linebackers, so we took a risk and tried running a little counter,” Terry said of the scoring play. “They did such a good job of blocking it up front.”
Hueser had to be helped off the field just four plays earlier.
“I knew we needed a big play,” he said. “The offensive line made a hole, I found a cutback lane and the rest is history.”
Winner ground out another 15-play drive, leaving the Warriors with a fourth-and-eight on the EPJ 16-yard line. Jakob Scarmon made a diving catch of a Volmer pass for an interception, icing the first title in school history for the Huskies.
“There are no words to describe it,” Hueser said. “We’ve been working toward this a long time.”
For the Winner seniors, the loss caps a 45-2 career in which both losses came in state championship games. In between, Winner won two state titles.
“I’m proud of our kids. They played hard,” Olson said. “They finished 45-2 in their careers. They have nothing to feel sorry for.”
