VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson head football coach Jake Terry watched his players enjoying the fruits of their labor and thought aloud about where the program was when he first took the helm eight years ago.

“It’s pretty surreal,” he said after the Huskies upended two-time defending champion Winner 21-14 in the Class 11B championship game on Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. “I’m proud of our kids.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.