BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Allen Eagles outscored Bloomfield 22-0 in the middle two quarters to claim a 34-16 victory over the Bees in prep football action on Thursday.
Kobe Kumm passed for 64 yards and two touchdowns — both to Reed Hingst — and rushed for 103 yards and a score to lead Allen. Ryan Anderson rushed for 85 yards and a score. Anthony Isom also rushed for a score in the victory.
Cody Bruegman rushed for 132 yards and two scores, and passed for 67 yards for Bloomfield.
Isom had a hand in 23 tackles, and Steven Sullivan was in on 14 stops for the Allen defense. Hingst was in on 13 tackles and Nathan Oswald picked off a pass in the victory.
Ian Kuchar was in on 13 tackles, and Logan Doerr and Gabe Lauck each had a hand in 11 stops for Bloomfield. Lauck also picked off a pass.
Allen, 2-0, hosts Home on Sept. 18. Bloomfield, 1-2, will look to bounce back against Pender at home on Sept. 18.
ALLEN (2-0) 6 14 8 6 — 34
BLOOMFIELD 8 0 0 8 — 16
