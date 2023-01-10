VERMILLION — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has named Josh Davis the program’s offensive coordinator. Davis won a national championship Sunday as the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for South Dakota State.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the addition of Coach Davis to our staff,” said Nielson. “He is an outstanding person, leader and teacher, and has proven his abilities as a championship-caliber offensive coach, coordinator and play caller. His knowledge of our league will be a tremendous asset to our program as we move forward in 2023.”

