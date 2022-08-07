MITCHELL — For six innings, the Menno Mad Frogs didn’t look like a team that came into the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with just two wins.
Unfortunately, the Mad Frogs’ fate was sealed in the first three.
MITCHELL — For six innings, the Menno Mad Frogs didn’t look like a team that came into the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with just two wins.
Unfortunately, the Mad Frogs’ fate was sealed in the first three.
Flandreau scored seven runs in the first three innings on the way to a 7-2 victory in Sunday’s opening round match at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Flandreau, the 2021 state runner-up, advances to face Kimball-White Lake in Wednesday’s late second round game.
Keith Cutler and Aiden Ladd each had two hits for Flandreau. Grant Hieb, Jordan Gesling, Brian McGuire, Bret Severtson and Nate Kneebone each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Lehr doubled and singled, and Jamison Kleinsasser doubled for Menno. Macon Oplinger, Spencer Schultz and Dustin Livingston each had a hit.
Flandreau scored one run in the first, two in the second and four in the third to quickly build a 7-0 lead and send Menno to the bullpen for Kleinsasser.
“Maybe we had a few nerves,” said Menno player-manager Caleb Preszler. “Once we got into it our defense played well and we got some baserunners on.”
Menno got just two hits in four innings off Flandreau starter Dallas Schneiderman but had better success against Drew Weber. In the sixth inning Lehr doubled, then scored on an error. An inning later, a Kleinsasser double scored Schultz, who led off the seventh with a hit.
Meanwhile Kleinsasser and the Menno defense kept dodging bullets. Flandreau stranded a runner on third in four consecutive innings, leaving a total of 14 runners on base in the contest.
“Jamison came in and gave us six scoreless, consistent innings, and the defense played well behind him,” Preszler said. “We couldn’t ask for more.”
Though the Mad Frogs found themselves on the wrong end of their first-round game, the team presented itself well, according to Preszler.
“We made a state tournament. It made a two-win season seem irrelevant,” he said. “We had a tough draw, but there are a lot of good teams in the state.”
