MADISON, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield, competing against schools of all sizes, finished fourth in the 36-team District A-2 Girls’ Wrestling Tournament. The two-day meet concluded on Saturday in Madison, Nebraska.
Papillion-La Vista won the meet with 136 points, followed by Boone Central (115), Omaha North (110) and Crofton-Bloomfield (92).
Four of Crofton-Bloomfield’s five wrestlers qualified for state, led by 170-pound champion Annabelle Poppe. Rylie Arens (145) finished second. Madisen Petersen (125) and Jaisie Janssen (155) each placed third.
Creighton finished with seven points. Niobrara-Verdigre scored five points, with Tri County Northeast scoring four points and Quad County Northeast scoring three points.
The Nebraska State Girls’ Wrestling Tournament will be held in conjunction with the boys’ tournament, Feb. 16-18 in Omaha.
VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda went 1-1 in a girls’ wrestling triangular on Saturday.
VHIW earned a 42-18 victory over Huron. Morgan Lee (132) and Gia Miller (170) won by pin for VHIW. Chalie Sah (113) and Htee Htoo (126) won by pin for Huron.
Canton outlasted VHIW 36-24. For Canton, Kenzie King (154), Carlee Laubach (170, Zoe Adam (190) and Kiara King (285) won by pin. Aubrey Jensen (120), Wendi Silverthorn (126), Lee (132) and Maddie Feiock (142) won by pin for VHIW.
Canton swept Huron 54-0 in the other match.
FORT PIERRE — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes and Marion-Freeman finished in the middle of the pack in the 11-team Big Dakota Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Fort Pierre.
Lakota Tech ran away with the team title with 112 points, well ahead of Chamberlain (77).
KWLPG finished with 28 points, led by a 106-pound title from Akane Metcalfe. Elena Brennan (154) finished third and LaRae Severson (170) finished fourth for the squad.
Marion-Freeman scored 19 points on the day. Sarah Cremer (120) placed third, Emma McConniel (106) finished fourth and Carol Massey (132) placed fifth for the Rebels.
DESMET — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson earned fourth in the Big East/Lake Central Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in DeSmet.
Flandreau won the title with 34 points, followed by McCook Central-Montrose (28), Garretson (17) and B-AH (14).
For B-AH, Reese Olson earned a runner-up finish in the 132/142 division.
