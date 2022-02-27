With the Nebraska Spring Turkey season coming up soon, it won’t be long before the gobble of the Tom turkey will echo across the location I plan to hunt.
I’ve already gotten permission to hunt the land, and according to the brothers that work the land, there’s a good number of mature gobblers in that area.
This weekend, I’ll do my initial scouting, figuring out their roost sites, their travel lanes and where they’re feeding.
This will be off the road, or on a high vantage point using my binoculars, so not to spook them and between now and opening day, as several of their pattern might change.
As the season nears, I should have their patterns figured out, where before sunup, I can quietly go in and set up, awaiting sunrise.
I carry everything that I need in my hunting vest, which includes my blind, numerous types of calls as you never know what the gobblers might respond to, these include diaphragms, slates, box calls, push button calls and locator calls.
The easiest call for a new hunter to master is the box call, you’ll need to get the rhythm down, which you can do by listening how the hens are calling, once you have the rhythm down, all that’s needed to produce a realistic hen call is to slide the lid along the side of the box.
The next thing I need to checked is my diaphragm calls as they’ll dry up and be useless, so I test several, getting rid of, those that don’t sound right.
I rough up my slate calls and strikers and chalk my box calls, then test all of them to make sure they have just the right tone.
Over the years if you followed my blog and columns, you know I believe in fanning gobblers, using one of my, old turkey fans to bring a gobbler in and to sneak up on the Toms, when used at the right time can be very effective, with the only problem being how quickly they become beat up.
Since fanning has become so popular, there are several manufactures now making the oversize one-sided gobbler decoys that can be put in the ground or used to get close enough for a shot.
Many of these have see through netting, giving the hunter a place to look through without exposing themselves.
I’m testing the Fanatic Reaping Decoy by Montana Decoy its lifelike size and its ultra-realistic appearance, it can be used like a standard decoy or to stalk a hung-up bird, with a see through the mesh window, allowing the hunter to keep an eye on the gobbler.
When set up it measures 29” by 29” and folds down to the size of a paper plate 11” By 11” that easily fits into your vest pouch.
I’m a true believer in the use of camouflage, where I’m camouflaged from the top of my head, my face to my boots, including my twelve-gauge shotgun.
I used to back into a tree, call and as the gobbler got within gun range, waited until the bird faced away from me, allowing me to slowly bring my shotgun up in order to make the shot.
I’ve used several different blinds including those which pushed into the ground as well as those that popped up and since I take first time hunters out, these blinds allow the young hunter to have a little more movement without spooking the eagle-eyed gobbler.
I like to scout, check out the area I’m going to hunt using my binoculars from a road or trail near my area, this gives me an idea as to where the birds travel and roost.
Then when I’m out searching for sheds, I’m also looking for turkey sign as I’ll take my time, stop from time to time to glass what’s ahead of me, to locate more sign.
Roost trees are fairly easy to locate, especially if it’s one the birds have used a lot. Turkeys in the roost, defecate, with their droppings falling to the ground and if you find a tree with droppings all around the tree, chances are you’ve located the bird’s roost.
Be on the lookout where a turkey had scratched the ground looking for seed and insects, as you can tell what direction the bird is traveling, as they’ll scratch open areas along their route, pointing out as to the direction they’re heading.
Before opening day arrives, I’ll have everything checked out, with my blind in place and a plan on how to get to it on the opener.
One thing that I’ve found that turns off a gobbler is calling too loud and too much, I’ll let the gobbler set the pace.
I’ll begin calling quietly, wait on the gobble and then respond to it, at about the same volume that the gobbler was responding.
Once the bird pitches down from the tree, you’ll need to change your tactics, as now the hens are trying to draw the gobbler with them.
If the hen and gobbler continue to call and are headed my way, I’ll back down on my call, cutting the volume to match how the gobbler is responding.
If the hens are clucking and putting as they lead the gobbler in the opposite direction, I want it to come, I might have to switch to trying to make the boisterous hen to put up or shut up.
My calls making her so mad, that the hen will come to my calls ready to kick the tailfeathers out of the loud mothed hen.
Once the hen is coming my way, she’ll bring the gobbler with her and if my decoys are visible, chances are that they’ll move towards them.
As the turkeys come into view and a committed, I quit calling and let the birds come in naturally.
The gobbler will approach my Jake decoy and try to intimidate it, strutting around it and either attack or back off.
Once the gobbler looks as if it had enough, I’ll need to have a shot at the gobbler’s neck and head, this occurs as the bird comes out of its strut, bringing its head up to look around to see what caused the alarm.
To accomplish this, I’ll give the gobbler a warning putt, the sound of a turkey makes, seeing something that’s not right.
As the gobbler comes out of its strut, I’ll have my shotgun sights centered on his head and neck, giving me the perfect shot.
I’m hope that this information in this column that you’ll have what you need on opening day to help you to become a successful spring turkey hunter.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series. He’s the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
