New Online Resource Helps Anglers ID Fish
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new online guide will help Nebraska anglers correctly identify the fish on the other end of their line.
Fish Key: A Guide to the Most Commonly Caught Fish in Nebraska is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/fishidentification. It’s viewable on mobile devices or can be downloaded and printed to carry along.
The guide is an important tool in ensuring anglers know what they’ve caught; it is intended to be used in tandem with the Fishing Guide, which lists regulations, such as bag and length limits, for fish species at water bodies across Nebraska. These regulations help maintain healthy fish populations and ecosystems.
The Fish Key allows anglers to determine what they’ve caught by selecting among key characteristics, such as whether a fish has scales, whiskers or teeth. By selecting yes or no, anglers are led to a final answer: a family of fish shown in high-color illustration, accompanied by additional information about each fish, its common characteristics, habitat and range.
To find more fishing resources, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/HowToFish.
Game And Parks Offers Tips To Stay Safe On Next Paddling Trip
LINCOLN, Neb. – Warming weather brings out paddlers looking to enjoy a day on the water. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds them to keep safety their top priority.
Even though air temperatures quickly can warm this time of year, Nebraska’s waters still are relatively cold. And the lakes and rivers often are considered milder waters, which can jade the perception of operators of paddle craft.
The following are tips to stay safe when out on a paddling adventure:
Wear a life jacket – In Nebraska, every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a wearable life jacket for each person on board, and every person on board age 12 and under must wear a life jacket.
Paddle in pairs or with a group – Paddling in a group reduces the risk to any individual in the event of an emergency.
Avoid extremes of water and weather – Water temperature is a key factor in having a safe paddle trip. Treat any water temperature below 70 degrees with caution by wearing a wet or dry suit to reduce your risk for hypothermia. Keep in mind, Nebraska’s weather also can change quickly. It is important to reschedule your trip if there is potential for severe weather..
Check USGS gauges – The U.S. Geological Survey’s website has streamflow data on the many Nebraska rivers that have gauges. This is helpful, real-time depth and discharge information that can be used to judge if a river is too high or too low to safely paddle. Visit waterdata.usgs.gov/ne/nwis/rt.
Tell others your plan – Give friends or family your itinerary so they know where you will be and when to expect you back.
Training – It’s always a great idea to seek out training from a qualified paddling instructor. An instructor can provide valuable skills that could keep your trip going from an exciting adventure to a dire emergency.
For paddling trip ideas and more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/watertrails.
Join The Great Park Pursuit For A Nebraska Outdoor Adventure
LINCOLN, Neb. — Explore Nebraska parks, engage in healthy recreation — and possibly win prizes — by joining the 2021 Great Park Pursuit, an exploration of 20 official parks sites across the state.
The free program encourages participants to visit the designated community, regional, state and federal parks between now and Sept. 30, 2021. Participants must register at negpp.org.
This year’s participating parks are:
Barnett Park, McCook; Bussell Park, Ord; Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders; Fort Kearny State Historical Park, Kearney; Halleck Park, Papillion; Harlan County Reservoir, Republican City; Johnson Park and Recreation Area, Fremont; Kirkman’s Cove Recreation Area, Humboldt; Lake Minatare State Recreation Area, Minatare; Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area, Crofton; Pacific Prairie Preserve, Omaha; Pawnee State Recreation Area, Lincoln; Rock Creek Station State Recreation Area, Fairbury; Stagecoach State Recreation Area, Hickman; Standing Bear Lake, Omaha; Terry’s Lake, Terrytown; Two Rivers State Recreation Area, Waterloo; Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Anselmo; Walgren Lake State Recreation Area, Hay Springs; and Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Pierce.
Teams of up to 10 people follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post within the park area. Once found, the team marks their visit in the app or makes a pencil impression of the post to prove they were there.
Teams have a chance to win prizes, including an iPad, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more. The grand prize is an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions or park visits recorded.
The Great Park Pursuit mobile app is available on Google Play for Android or at the Apple iStore. Apple phones using operating systems beyond 14.0.1 may experience technical difficulties and are encouraged to use paper impressions.
Great Park Pursuit is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association and is designed to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of the state’s nature-rich outdoor recreation opportunities.
Sponsors include The Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.