Applications for paddlefish snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from July 1-14.
The application period opens at 1 p.m. CST on July 1. Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CST on July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. CST on July 14.
Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or both be nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.
An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1, 2023, to be eligible to apply for a snagging permit.
Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.
Drawing results will be available by July 20. Applicants supplying email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Others should monitor their status online. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.
Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the draw will be made available to the next resident successful applicants.
In lieu of participating in the draw, resident anglers may purchase one preference point during the application period for $10 and nonresidents may purchase one for $20.
Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1-31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.