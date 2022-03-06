Hard to believe that its Winter after the warm weather we’ve been having, it’s been a strange year, I’m not complaining, but this warm weather must really screw up the wildlife.
Generally, in mid-February, wildlife is fighting deep snow and very cold temperatures, where this year, in our area, it’s been a very mild winter.
During this time of the year, waterfowl hunters are after the Snow geese, but as of today, I haven’t heard about anything or anyone hunting the special Spring Snow goose season.
This special Spring light goose season was established to reduce the number of light geese as their huge population is destroying the arctic tundra where they mate.
Last weekend, as we were returning from Sioux Falls, as we were coming out of Vermillion, there were a lot of Canadas coming off the river, and several large flocks of the noisy Snow geese heading north.
Snow geese like to vocalize, with every bird in the flock calling and if things don’t look or sound right, they’ll V-up and continue on their journey.
I believe, that of all the geese I’ve hunted, that the Snow goose is the toughest to hunt as they migrate in huge flocks and to get them to pay any attention your spread, everything has to be just right.
In these huge flocks of migrating Snow geese, there are hundreds of eyes looking down all trying to detect anything that doesn’t look right.
Hunting Snow geese, requires a large spread, at least one electronic caller and a lot of ammunition, as this special rules for hunting the Spring season, allowing hunters to use electronic calls, unplugged shotguns, with no daily or possession limit.
According to the latest report from Team Outdoorsmen Outdoorsmen’s Productions member and KWAT radio outdoor show host, Don Fjerstad, there are several lakes in northeastern, South Dakota near Watertown in the Glacial Lake area where ice fishermen are doing well on walleyes and perch fishing, and that there’s still some open water on a few of the lakes.
Now that the colder temperatures have arrived, and a few below zero days, the open water should start to freeze up, unless the higher temps during the weekend thaw them back out.
It’s a good time to check out lure manufacturers including www.northlandtackle.com as they offer a 15% discount to your first order.
Since where in late February, many of those manufacturers are offering better deals on their equipment, lures and ice fishing clothing, so it’s not a bad idea to check their web sites to see what they have going.
As warm as it’s been, we’ve been able get our boats our and check things over so we’re ready when the ice leaves and we can hit the open water.
This is the time of the year, once my boat is ready to get things squared away as I update my tackle to clean both my ice fishing and soft water tackle, sorting through it, to be ready for a late winter ice bite or an early spring open water bite.
Jigs will work no matter what the season, and because I love jigging, there’s a lot of my used jigs that need to be replaced, as they’re chipped, with very little color left on them, with jig hooks taken a beating and no longer useable.
Because my garage at the office has plenty of tackle, I’ll simply discard those jigs that are no longer good for anything and restock my tackle bags with new jigs.
The last time I fished on the open water using walleye spinners, I went through a lot different spinner styles and colors, trying to figure out what the fish wanted, with those spinners that didn’t produce,
were just discarded, thrown into my tackle bag, ending up in a huge conglomeration, becoming a ball of line and spinners.
I’ll need to pick through my spinner bags, remove those rusted and tangled up ones, upgrading my spinner bags with my most productive spinners, those that I use the most, as well as some of the new styles spinners I’m anxious to try.
Beings it’s the beginning of March this week, we have a lot of Winter behind us, and in my neck of the woods, seeing several 50-degree days, making this the mildest, I could remember.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame."
