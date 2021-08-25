LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2022 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 27 in Gering.
The meeting will start at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail.
Staff reports there are 75 adult bighorn rams available for possible harvest in the state. If approved, the bighorn sheep season would be Nov. 29-Dec. 22, 2022.
Commissioners will draw the winner for the 2021 bighorn sheep lottery permit.
The Commission also will consider recommendations to amend aquatic invasive species (AIS) regulations that would:
• add five plant species and recategorize some species on the AIS list;
• define that boat drain plugs must be removed when leaving a Game and Parks launch site;
• define that aquatic plant material and any lake water cannot be present on vessels or trailers when entering or leaving a Game and Parks launch site; and
• address inspection requirements and decontamination procedures when AIS are found
Additionally, the commissioners will hear a report on water issues, including instream flow appropriations. They will hear updates on addressing depredation issues, the agency’s media and social media efforts, and a report on fishing permit sales in 2021 compared to 2020.
A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/commissioners.
