On the opening morning of the 2020 Nebraska season, would find me in a friend’s blind located in the bottom along a creek in a harvested corn field.
Because I hadn’t hunted out of the blind, one of my friends and I went out several days before season to check it and area out in the daylight.
It looked a great set up, as it was moveable, setting on a small trailer, well supported, insulated with four-drop down windows, black out curtains, heater and a comfortable chair for me to set in.
My opening day plan, was to approach the blind, as quietly as possible, enter and setting up for the morning hunt.
The weather on opening morning was predicted to be warm, but I planned on dressing in layers, as there was some snow on the ground and wind predicted, I figured it better to have clothing to take off in the blind than not having enough to keep me warm.
The following morning, at “O-Dark Thirty”, a good half hour before shooting time, I headed for the blind, and with my night vision being nonexistent, if it wasn’t for the snow cover, I may have walked past the blind.
I’ve never been accused of not taking enough gear with me and was loaded down with my back pack, holding what I needed including several bottles of water, numerous snacks, scent cover spray, extra gloves hand warmers, urinating bottle, deer cleaning gear, paper towels and wet ones to clean up with after taking care of the deer.
This along with my Smith & Wesson 25:06 topped with an Alpen Apex XP 4X16X44 scope and Alpen binoculars it became heavier with each step and I was happy that I didn’t have far to go.
Making a stealthy approach was near impossible as with every step as my boot set down the crust on the snow cover, crunched loudly, letting any deer close by that something was up.
Getting into the blind as quietly as possible, I removed the blackout curtains covering the windows, probed around with my hand until I located the latch holding them up and lowered three of the windows, leaving the back and door windows closed and partially covered with the curtain.
It was set up so that the shooter had a clear 125-foot shot to the north end of the corn field and one not so long to the trees along the creek to the west, so, all I needed to do was to remain quiet and wait for the first decent buck to come into view.
I had a Nebraska permit, allowing me to take a buck and a doe, the land owner asked that I don’t take a doe, as his boys had removed several the year before.
As the sun begin to cast its light onto Nebraska, with the northern sky lit up with its pink haze as the world around me begin to wake up with several noisy crows cawing, announcing their presence, while two squirrels adventured out into the field not far from the blind, knowing that I was there, chewed me out for being in their territory.
The time passed quickly as it was a beautiful day, November14th with temperatures to be in the 50’s and I didn’t have to walk through a heavy blanketing of snow to get in the blind.
Off to my left, a doe with her two fawns slowly walked just outside the blind while I held ever so still, enjoying their company.
It wasn’t long before the top of the western trees glowed as the sun came up over the rise, with another coyote made its way to join the first.
My eye caught movement to the north, as I glassed the area, I spotted a doe cautiously moving through the north opening between the two group of trees.
An hour later, a very nervous young doe dashed across the north opening and a half hour later, nervously walked along the west trees before darting back into the trees, only too pop back out to dash across the field in front of me into the brush.
The way she was acting, it was a good indicator that she was not ready to breed and was trying to evade a buck that thought she should be.
I trained my binoculars on the tree line she came out of, hoping to see something horizontal, a deer body in the tree’s vertical world.
It was hard to tell what I was seeing, because of all the downed timber lying there, then I noticed movement along the west trees as a big bodied older buck stepped out, my rifle came up as I looked through my scope, checking the deer over.
Something wasn’t right as this older big dark colored buck only had three short points on one side and nothing on the other.
To me it was a deer that should be culled from the herd, but what the heck, it was first day and I had had plenty of time, and if no big bucks came by, I really didn’t need a deer trophy, as I had plenty on my office walls and if that buck appeared during the week, I’d tip it over and put my tag on it.
Because things were slow, and the Huskers had a game on the television, I decided to hang in there until noon and then come back for the evening, it as well as those during the week went pretty much the same as the first weekend, a lot of does, but the bucks were absent.
I didn’t tag a deer, but I did spend several nice days, enjoying what Mother Nature had to offer.
Gary Howey is an award-winning writer, producer, and broadcaster and inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame" in 2017. He developed and was the Producer- Host of the Outdoorsmen Adventures television series for 23 years and is the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out garyhoweysoutdoors.com, and outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these pages, Gary Howey's Facebook page, Outdoor Adventure radio and Team Outdoorsmen Productions Facebook page. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on the MIDCO Sports Network, News Channel Nebraska as well as hundreds of independent stations.
