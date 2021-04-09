Duck Hunters Will Choose From Two Bag Limits This Year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Duck hunters in Nebraska and South Dakota will choose between two daily bag limits — two tiers of limits — before waterfowl season this year.
The new “two-tier” duck hunting regulations recently adopted by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and allows hunters to select between Tier I or Tier II when they register for their Harvest Information Program (HIP) number.
Tier I is the current traditional six-duck limit with species and sex restrictions. Tier II is a three-duck limit with no species or sex restrictions.
Nationally, duck hunter numbers have fallen nearly 44% since 1990, resulting in a loss of 464 duck hunters per year in Nebraska since that time. A recent survey conducted by Game and Parks, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has determined that duck identification skills are a major factor preventing potential hunters from coming on board. The two-tier regulations are an effort to combat the problem.
Nebraska is entering this pilot program jointly with South Dakota. These new regulations start in both states during the 2021-2022 season and will continue for the next four seasons. The regulations will not apply to goose limits or during the early teal season in Nebraska.
After four seasons, the two-tier system will be reexamined to determine the impact it had on waterfowl hunter numbers, as well as duck populations.
All hunters wishing to register for Tier II in the system will be required to obtain a HIP number. Hunters must select one of the tiers when they register – and they will be bound to for the entire season. Hunters may begin registering for their HIP number Aug. 1.
HIP, which is required by federal regulation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory game birds harvested each year. Those estimates help justify hunting seasons but also aid biologists in setting limits and seasons.
For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckTiers.
Weigand Campground Services Temporarily Limited At Lewis And Clark SRA
Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton will have reduced services at Weigand Campground while the sewer lift station is replaced.
The lift work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by May 16.
Park guests can still camp at the Weigand Campground and will have access to electric hookup with nearby water; however, the comfort station and camper dump station are closed. Those campers can use the dump station and shower facility in Burbach Campground, on the west side of the recreation area, when it opens April 16, if temperatures allow.
The fish-cleaning station at Weigand Campground will remain open.
For additional questions, call the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area office at 402-388-4169.
Neb. Game And Parks Will Certify Youth Fishing Instructors
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at workshops in Lincoln and Kearney in the coming months.
Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.
Trainings will take place in Lincoln at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., on April 18 and May 16. Another will be May 2 in Kearney at the Nebraska Firefighter Museum, 2834 E. 1st St. All trainings will be held from 2-6 p.m. Central time.
Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.
Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.
