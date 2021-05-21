Project Appleseed Announces Rifle Marksmanship Clinic In Yankton
Project Appleseed will hold a rifle marksmanship clinic on June 12-13, 2021 at the Yankton Sharpshooters range in Utica.
This unique event teaches fundamental rifle marksmanship skills together with stories about the important role that marksmanship played during the Revolutionary War.
The two-day event will include instruction on gun safety, proper marksmanship techniques and live fire practice. Students will also have the opportunity to earn the coveted Rifleman patch by shooting a qualifying score on the Appleseed Qualification Test (AQT).
In addition to expert marksmanship instruction, students will hear historical storytellers passionately share the Three Strikes of the Match, a series of three pivotal events that ignited the Revolutionary War.
An initiative of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Revolutionary War Veterans Association, Project Appleseed focuses on teaching traditional rifle marksmanship skills while reconnecting Americans of all ages and backgrounds to the people and events of the founding of our country. Participants learn about the difficult choices, heroic actions, and sacrifices that the Founders made on their behalf in order to secure our nation’s independence and freedom. Project Appleseed is served by more than 650 volunteers and has taught more than 70,000 people in all 50 states since 2006.
For additional information, visit www.appleseedinfo.org
Discover Fly-Fishing Expands Program For 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraskans are becoming increasingly curious about fly-fishing. So much so, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, with the help of Cornhusker Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, has expanded its Discover Fly-Fishing event schedule for 2021.
The third year of the Discover Fly-Fishing program kicks off May 26 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. It’s one of five events on the schedule, three more than previous years.
Discover Fly-Fishing events are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.
All Discover Fly-Fishing events are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, which are designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to fishing. At these events, which are from 6-8 p.m., Game and Parks staff and certified fishing instructors teach people of all ages the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Loaner equipment and bait are available. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer. All fishing regulations apply.
Other Discover Fly-Fishing events will be June 2 at Omaha’s Fontenelle Park, June 24 at Bellevue’s American Heroes Park, July 14 at Lincoln’s Bowling Lake, and July 28 at Grand Island’s Mormon Island State Recreation Area Lake No. 1.
For those interested in catfish, Game and Parks is hosting two Discover Catfish Fishing events, June 9 at Papillion’s Halleck Lake and June 16 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. These 8-10 p.m. events will begin immediately following the Community Fishing Event at the same location. Learn special techniques from experienced catfish anglers.
Bring chairs to be comfortable while waiting for a bite, as well as a flashlight/headlamp and insect repellant.
A Discover Bow fishing event will be July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Bellevue’s American Heroes Park. Avid bow fishers will be on hand to share their knowledge on where to fish, species to seek, rules, equipment and techniques.
Community Fishing Events
The 2021 schedule is (all times are 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Arnold – June 10, Old Mill Pond; Bellevue – June 24, July 27, American Heroes Park; Broken Bow – July 9, Melham Lake; Gibbon – July 29, Windmill SRA, Lake No. 2; Grand Island – June 3, July 28, Mormon Island SRA Lake No. 1; Holdrege – July 19, North Park Lake; Kearney – Aug. 6, Fort Kearny SRA Lake No. 6; Lincoln – May 26, June 16, July 7, Aug. 4, Holmes Lake; June 22, July 14, Bowling Lake
Loup City – June 5, 1-3 p.m., Bowman Lake; Norfolk – June 24, July 8, Skyview Lake; North Platte – June 18, Birdwood Lake; Aug. 14, Iron Horse Lake; Omaha – June 2, July 20, Fontenelle Park; June 17, Towl Park; July 6, Benson Park; Papillion – June 9, July 13, Aug. 3, Halleck Lake; July 21, Prairie Queen Lake; Scottsbluff – June 13, 4-7 p.m., Terry’s Pit; Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., Riverside Pond
Other family fishing events
Grand Island – Family Outdoor Day, June 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mormon Island SRA, Lake No. 2; Kearney – Cops and Bobbers, May 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reels and Rescues, June 15, 6-8 p.m., Hooks and Ladders, July 13, 6-8 p.m., Archway Pond/Nebraska Firefighter’s Museum
McCook – Family Fun Event, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, 6-10 p.m., Red Willow Reservoir; Omaha – Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzie/Discover Trout Fishing, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Fontenelle Park
For more information on these events, see their calendar entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Game And Parks Accepting Grant Applications For Projects Promoting Outdoor Recreation
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications for 2021 to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas.
The grants are funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service for outdoor recreation projects.
Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, ballfields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, and park related support facilities. All projects must encourage or promote outdoor recreation.
A grant project sponsor must be a political subdivision, such as a city, county government or Natural Resource District, etc. The LWCF provides reimbursable matching grants for up to 50% of total project costs.
All grant applications will be accepted only through the online grant portal. The LWCF grant award requests for an individual project is established between $40,000 and $400,000.
Grant applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2021. All information and applicable materials are available at ngpcgrants.outdoornebraska.gov and outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf.
The LWCF was established by Congress in 1964 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources for present and future generations and to provide money to governments to purchase land, water and wetlands to benefit all. The primary source of revenue for the LWCF grant program is received from federal oil and gas leases from the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.
Approved grants will be announced in January. Contact Schuyler Sampson at 402-471-5283 or schuyler.sampson@nebraska.gov for more information.
Game And Parks Accepting Trail Grant Applications
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for the Recreational Trails Program for fiscal year 2022 funding.
The Recreational Trails Program is a grant program through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions, such as communities, counties, natural resources districts, up to maximum of $250,000 or 80% of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities.
Applicants must have the financial means to undertake and maintain the project and all funding should be on hand as this is a reimbursable grant program.
This funding source is for both motorized and non-motorized trail projects. It is divided by category: motorized (30% of funding utilized for these projects), non-motorized (30% of funding) and diversified or shared use trail projects (40%).
Applications for RTP grants should be submitted to Game and Parks by Sept. 3, 2021. To apply, go to ngpcgrants.outdoornebraska.gov.
For more information on the Recreational Trails Program, visit outdoornebraska.org/rtp.
Nebraska Game And Parks Urges Safety While Boating
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. To mark National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging boaters to keep safety the top priority.
Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Game and Parks suggests ways boaters may reduce the risk of incidents and help ensure a safe and enjoyable day on the water.
Before Launching – Ensure your boat is in good running condition. Get the boat registered and, if a nonresident, purchase an Aquatic Invasive Species sticker on Game and Parks’ website. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Paddlers of kayaks or canoes should physically inspect their planned take-out point to make sure it is accessible.
Legal Operators – Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, who operates a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must have successfully completed the Nebraska boating safety course. Anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must be at least 14 years of age. For more information about boating regulations, view the 2021 Nebraska Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
Wear a Life Jacket – Children under age 13 and anybody on a personal watercraft are required by law to wear a United States Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube, or other similar device also must wear a life jacket. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person on board.
Avoid Alcohol – Boat operators can become impaired with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers due to heat and dehydration. Boating Under the Influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively.
Have All Required Safety Equipment – Life jackets, throw cushions, fire extinguishers and bailing devices are required on most boats.
Be Wary of Surroundings – Look around for other boats, personal watercraft, swimmers, stumps and other hazards. Speeds in excess of 5 mph are prohibited if within 30 yards of any other vessel, swimming area or dock. If padding a kayak or canoe, be aware of possible debris below the surface or under bridges.
Watch the Weather – Storms can pop up quickly in Nebraska. Check the weather in advance and monitor it during the day, if necessary.
Avoid Hypothermia – Even though temperatures are rising, the water still can be cold. Hypothermia is caused by exposure to cold weather or water. Take caution to prevent hypothermia.
Go Fishing – Fishing is heating up across the state. Get your fishing permit at OutdoorNebraska.org and head to your favorite lake.
