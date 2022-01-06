With the colder weather we’ve been having, Ice fishermen are getting into the sport of ice fishing.
Anglers should be able to locate fish in the general area of where they found them late last fall.
Things have really changed since I started ice fishing, with cold weather ice fishing clothing, electric augers with rechargeable batteries, ice fishing locators, underwater cameras, insulated sleds and ice houses, making the sport safer, warmer and much more productive.
The improvements on locators makes it much easier to locate the depth the fish are holding.
My Vexilar FL 28 has made it so much easier for myself and my fishing partners to find the fish, using the old Run & Gun method, where my Team Member drills the holes with our JIFFY E6 LIGHTNING 40V 6 AMP BATTERY ICE with an eight-inch auger, while I follow up behind with my VEXILAR FL-28 to locate the fish.
I’ve been on ice covered lakes throughout the upper Midwest where it looked as if there were small towns on the ice, with vehicles, ice sleds, ice houses and fisherman setting on a bucket on the ice in huge numbers.
For those of you who’ve been on the ice during the beautiful warmer weather, I hope you were able to ice a few good fish and for those of you waiting for more ice, you won’t have to wait long, as it’s on its way.
We’ve collected some information on the ice fishing in Nebraska and South Dakota, that information is listed below.
“Nebraska”
Because of the warm temperatures that Nebraska has experienced, the ice fishing is just beginning with some reports of decent ice of 6-inches, which should be good enough to walk on.
In the last several days, colder weather should have added more ice to the smaller ponds, you’ll want to be careful and check the ice as you go out.
Willow Creek
The lakes in the northern part of Nebraska that get a lot of attention by ice anglers include: Willow Creek near Pierce, Nebraska, that includes, a 700-acre lake that holds good populations of crappie, bluegill, bass, catfish, walleye, northern pike, tiger musky and bullheads.
Merritt Reservoir
Merritt Reservoir south of Valentine, Nebraska with its 2906-acre irrigation recreation impoundment, is where you’ll find alewife, walleye, white bass, muskellunge, northern pike, yellow perch, bluegill, pumpkinseed, black crappie, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, freshwater drum, black bullhead, white sucker. As of two weeks ago, some of Merritt still had some open water, and because of the colder temperatures during the last couple of weeks it should have added ice to the lake.
Valentine Refuge Lakes
There’re approximately 36 bodies of water in the Refuge south of Valentine, Nebraska and our Team Outdoorsmen Production Member, Steve Isom, Valentine, Nebraska indicated that some ice fishermen are on a few of the Refuge lakesthese include;
Duck
A 69.1-acre lake where ice fisherman using teardrops and wax worms are after the bluegills, bullhead, largemouth bass and yellow perch that call this lake home.
Watts Lake
This 230-acre is weedy and you’ll find ice fishermen using Tungsten jigs in order to get through the weeds, down to the bluegill, largemouth bass, and yellow perch in the lake.
West Long
This, 969-acre lake holds bluegill, largemouth bass, northern pike.
Hackberry
Its 680 acres lake that was recently renovated, has bluegill, largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow
perch.
Dewey
Dewey is a 524-acre lake with bluegill common carp, largemouth bass, northern pike, and yellow perch.
There are numerous other lakes for ice fishing and as of this printing, there were no reports except for those listed is in column.
Contour maps and other information of many of the Nebraska lakes can be found at Lake Contour Mapping (arcgis.com)
If you’re wondering where the fish are biting in South Dakota, below are the latest report available.
“South Dakota”
Aberdeen Area
With the recent cold weather, the lakes are finally making some good ice. Please be cautious because the ice depths are inconsistent across most of the lakes.
BITTER LAKE
Bitter is a 15,000-acre lake that’s managed as a walleye and yellow perch fishery. Overall, the busiest lake in the area, it has been producing good limits of perch. Some nice walleyes too. – Bitter Lake Lodge, submitted December 21, 2021
Anglers are catching some perch, walleye and northern pike. – SD GF&P, submitted December 28, 2021.
Clear COUNTY -DRY LAKE 1 & 2
Cold weather is making ice fast. A lot of good reports of fishing being harvested throughout the area on several lakes including a good bite for walleyes and perch. – Double P Ranch, submitted December 21, 2021
Dry Lake (Codington)
Fishermen are catching a few walleye, perch, and northern pike.
Pius
Anglers are finding a few perch, bite is slow. Caution: Be extremely careful on the lake, there is still an area of poor ice.
Reid
Slow for walleye and perch.
Roy Lake
Anglers are catching a few northern pike in the bay.
Waubay
Lots of anglers getting out having some success catching a few perch and walleye.
Indian Springs
Fishermen are catching a mix bag of fish, to include perch, crappie, northern pike, and walleye.
LAKE POINSETT
A few anglers out ice fishing. Anglers are starting to pick up a few Walleyes and Perch. – SD G, F & P, submitted December 28, 2021
LYNN LAKE
Fishermen just starting to come in for the holiday weekend. Walk on, four wheelers or snowmobiles would be the suggested mode of travel. No trucks yet, please. We had big winds yesterday, but not a lot of snow. 4 to 8 inches of ice on Lynn. A few slushy spots wherever the snow is starting to accumulate. We are looking forward to a good weekend ahead. It will be cold, so dress warm. Will get you some up to date info on the bite as soon as we hear. – Lynn Lake Lodge, submitted December 28, 2021.
Northeastern South Dakota
The bulk of the people are going to Bitter, either the northeast or southeast part.
Waubay
The lake is starting to see more people in the basin, southeast of Grenville or west of Buckshot, the bulk is in the 8–12-inch range, with a lot over 10 inches. Seeing mostly wheelers and snowmobiles, with a hard shack here and there. I don’t think we’re in the position for pickups quite yet. – Sportsman’s Cove, submitted December 27, 2021
Goose
Fishermen are catching a few walleye, perch, and northern pike.
Ice fishing is a fast-growing sport in the upper Midwest with thousands of frozen lakes just waiting for the ice fisherman to give them a try.
To request a Glacial Lakes & Prairies Region Visitor Fishing Packet, go to:
For the full SD Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Report for the Glacial Lakes & Prairies Region,
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series. He’s the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
