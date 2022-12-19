Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:
No Live Baitfish Waters – Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.
Black Bass – Ansley Lake (Custer County), Flanagan Lake (Douglas County), Alda DOT (Hall County), Birdwood WMA (Lincoln County) and East Sutherland WMA are added and Victoria Springs Lake SRA is removed from the waters that require a 21-inch minimum length on black bass.
Channel Catfish – The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for the five-fish daily bag limit on channel catfish is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.
Walleye, Sauger and Saugeye – The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for size limits on walleye, sauger and saugeye is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.
Flanagan Lake – The catch-and-release designation is removed from this Omaha lake. No harvest of northern pike is allowed. There is an 8-inch maximum length limit on bluegill and redear sunfish, and a 10-inch maximum length limit on crappie.
Lake McConaughy – It is illegal to possess walleye, white bass or striped bass hybrids on Lonergan Creek and Otter Creek from their junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Highway 92 from April 1 through June 30.
Special Fishing Permits – The process for obtaining these permits for disabled anglers has been simplified. Application forms are available in Game and Parks offices or at OutdoorNebraska.org. Annual renewals may be purchased in Game and Parks offices or online.
Anglers can read the 2023 Fishing Guide when it is available by January at OutdoorNebraska.org.
