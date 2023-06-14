Spring, is generally a shallow water bite, as most fish in the river have moved upriver in preparation of the spawn.
With water temperatures, heating up in the shallow water, after the fish have recuperated from the spawn, with the water temps are on the rise, the bite changes as the fish look for comfortable water temperature.
On many of the Missouri River reservoirs when the dams were built, as the water rose, it flooded everything that was in the low land, trees, foundations etc.
To avoid the warmer water temperatures, most of the fish relocate to the deeper water above the trees.
As the flooded trees became submerged, moss and other aquatic vegetation grew on the trees, giving baitfish something to relate to.
Because these baitfish have moved into and above the submerged trees, the game fish, will be right behind them.
Fireline, since its diameter is smaller, does a good job getting your baits deep, but not as deep, where you want to be, just above the fish.
In order to get your lure in front of the fish, anglers have to get down deep where the fish have found cooler temperatures.
You can use Off Shore Pro weights and pro clips, their tadpole resettable diving weights or lead core line.
To get your lure deeper, you simply attach an Offshore Tadpole weight, which trips as the fish hit the crankbait.
The Pro Weights and clip method can be used as a snap weight or an in- line weight, taking your lure down to the depth the fish are using.
There are several You Tubes videos on all the ways you can use these products.
Lead core line is another method to get your baits down deep.
Lead core works very well with line counter rod & reels, allowing the angler to get back to the depth the last fish was taken.
Lead core is line, with some type of braided line on the outside and a thin strip of lead wire running down the center. They are available in 18 and 36 lb. test, segmented into different “colors” every 10 yards helping to make determining the amount of line you let out a little easier. All of these methods work well in order to go after the deep-water fish, some may think that they’re complicated, but once you’ve used them a couple of times, you’ll be ready for Dog Days fishing.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing {Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series and the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.