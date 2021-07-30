Nebraska Fall Turkey Permits Available Beginning Aug. 9
LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters may begin purchasing 2021 Nebraska fall turkey permits Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. Central time.
A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. The fall turkey season is Sept. 15, 2021 - Jan. 31, 2022.
Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.
Ponca State Park To Celebrate 100 Years This August
LINCOLN, Neb. — Celebrate 100 years of Nebraska State Parks on Aug. 6-7 at Ponca State Park in Dixon County.
The two-day event will include a wine and cheese social, with music by the Bligh Brothers; oral storytelling under a harvest moon; hayrack rides; sunset kayaking; reenactors and more. Former Nebraska Game and Parks Commission employees also will be honored at the event.
The event also will show two documentaries celebrating parks across the country, including “River of Change” on the national park system and “Adventures in History: Discovering Nebraska’s State Historical Parks,” a collaboration with Nebraska Public Media released in May 2021.
Visitors also will be able to observe bird banding, participate in shooting sports, learn about Dutch-oven cooking, hear presentations on the role of the Civilian Conservation Corps in developing the state park, attend a ceremonial bur oak tree planting, and snag a bison dinner. There is a cost for the event.
For the complete schedule of events, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Cabin reservations for the event must be made directly through the Ponca State Park office at 402-755-2284.
Natural History And Habitat Days Set For Ponca State Park
LINCOLN, Neb. — Celebrate Nebraska’s flora, fauna and geology during Natural History and Habitat Days starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at Ponca State Park.
Tours and talks will cover natural history, geology, wildflowers, pollinators, and flora and fauna. Numerous other activities also will be available on the grounds.
To learn more about the park, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/Ponca. For more information on the event, call Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284.
