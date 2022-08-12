Deer

Deer have keen senses; this buck was on full alert, using all its senses, had spotted us just before it bolted into the heavy timber. 

 Outdoorsmen Productions Photo

With bow season, opening in September, there’s enough time to do some preseasons scouting and time to put up stands and clear brush on the main trails.

The buck was at least two hundred fifty yards out and if something didn't divert him, he would walk right into the shooting lane I’d cleared during pre-season, if it stays on that course, will be in bow range.

