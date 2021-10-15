Oct. 23-24 Youth Pheasant Season Includes Special Youth Hunts
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Oct. 23-24 statewide youth pheasant, quail, and partridge season for hunters ages 15 and younger provides an excellent opportunity to mentor new hunters.
“Each fall, the youth season provides a great opportunity to get young family members and friends out hunting in a more controlled environment,” said John Laux, upland game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Resident youth (age 15 or younger) do not need a permit to hunt small game, but nonresident youth must have a hunt permit and habitat stamp. Only youth are allowed to hunt during the youth season, except at designated Special Youth Hunt locations where accompanying adults are also allowed to hunt.
Game and Parks will release rooster pheasants at the following Special Youth Hunt locations/ wildlife management areas (with county):
Arrowhead (Gage), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York), Cornhusker (Hall), George Syas (Nance), Wilkinson (Platte), Oak Valley (Madison), Powder Creek (Dixon), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Rakes Creek (Cass), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha), Twin Oaks (Johnson), Hickory Ridge (Johnson), Yankee Hill (Lancaster), Branched Oak (Lancaster), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman), Pressey (Custer), Arnold Trupp (Morrill), Bordeaux (Dawes), and N-CORPE east tract (Lincoln).
At Special Youth Hunt locations, the daily bag limit is two rooster pheasants for youth and one rooster pheasant for the accompanying adult. The accompanying adult must be a licensed hunter age 19 or older and only one adult per youth will be allowed to hunt. Non-toxic shot is required at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Peru Bottoms, Randall W. Schilling and Wilkinson, but otherwise all other hunting regulations apply.
For more information about the youth season and a map of the Special Youth Hunt locations, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/Upland (under “Youth Hunts” tab), or contact Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.
Those who participate are encouraged to submit a photo of their hunt to the Game and Parks’ Take ’em Hunting Challenge. In its third year, the challenge motivates hunters to introduce someone new to hunting as recruiting new hunters is vital to maintaining our strong hunting traditions in Nebraska.
Learn more about Take ’em Hunting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/takeemhunting.
Motorists Urged To Use Caution To Avoid Collisions With Deer
LINCOLN, Neb. – Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage.
• During the breeding season, bucks become more active searching for does with which to breed. Bucks are bolder, less wary and more susceptible to collisions with vehicles. Deer movement peaks each day near dawn and dusk.
• Anticipate the possibility of a deer on the road and plan how to avoid a collision. Be prepared to stop suddenly, but braking too sharply or swerving may cause you to lose control and roll your vehicle.
• Wear your seat belt.
• When driving near shelterbelts, woodlots or creeks, especially during evening or early morning, slow down and watch for deer. Keep your headlights on bright if there is no approaching traffic.
• When you spot a deer, assume there will be others in the same area.
• Deer often seem to be disoriented or confused by headlights. Some react by freezing in the light, some dart into the path of the vehicle and others bolt away. Honk your horn and flash your headlights to frighten deer away. If there is other traffic on the road, activate your emergency flashers and tap your brakes to alert other drivers to the potential danger.
• Many places where deer-vehicle collisions occur are posted with deer crossing signs.
• If a deer is struck, the driver may take possession of it but must contact a Game and Parks conservation officer within 24 hours to obtain a salvage tag. View conservation officer phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ConservationOfficers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.