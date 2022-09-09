Flagging Geese

As the geese came off Lake Oahe, coming over the bluff, one of our hunters started flagging. I couldn’t believe it as they were so far away, I had trouble seeing them with binoculars, it didn’t take long before the entire flock to turn and come our way.

 Contributed Photo

As I peered through my binoculars, at a small group of geese as they headed off the lake several miles away, Jim pulled out the flag and begin waving it, to my surprise they turned our way.

The first time I was told that flagging waterfowl was the real deal, I almost laughed out loud as I’m from the old school where you don’t move when the geese are coming in and don’t even look up when they get close.

