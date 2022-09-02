Fall Fishing

All species of fish, including crappies will feed heavily in the fall as they pig out, trying to build up fat reserves to make it through the winter months.

 Team Outdoorsmen Adventures photo

It won't be long and we'll be into fall, the kids will be back to school and as the water temperatures will start to cool, with fishing will pick up.

With all of these things happening: you can bet it won’t be long before the good fall fishing bite starts.

