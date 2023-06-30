July is when there’s a lot of changes going on in the outdoors.
But before it gets hot, you can catch walleyes in the bays and off of the points using a bottom bouncer, spinners and a crawler.
Bait fish spend most of the spring in the shoreline vegetation, the gravel and rocks.
Their food source is the microscopic algae, which is pushed along by the wind, with the walleyes and smallmouths moving with them.
Once the bait fish locate a food source and feed, the prey fish will set up above or below them and once they get hungry, will feed.
In order to get your crankbait down to the depth the fish are holding, you’ll need lead core line or OFF SHORE Snap WEIGHTS.
Because you have so much line out, you’ll need a high-capacity reel, with line counter reels working very well.
Allowing the angler to put his bait back in the location where the bite came.
Jig fisherman can cast jigs in the bays or along a rocky shoreline will have an excellent opportunity to land twenty-inch smallmouth.
On the big reservoir, Lake Oahe, once there’s open water, the northern pike, can be found in the bays, especially those with darker bottoms, as the sun, attracts the warmth of the sun with mud[O1] warming up quicker.
Anglers pitching crankbaits, jigs or a live bait rig using smelt have a very good opportunity of catching Master Angler or larger northern pike.
On Lake Francis Case, the smallmouth bass fishing can be better than any other body of water.
It offers excellent fishing using a bottom bouncer, spinner and crawlers.
Because smallmouths are so aggressive, it’s not all that hard to take several fish from one location. When it comes to eating quality, the smallmouth is right up there with the walleyes, and when fried, it’s hard to tell the difference between the walleyes and the smallmouths.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing {Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning Gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series and the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
