Missouri River boat ramps affected upstream of Lewis and Clark Lake Dec 4, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. – Low and fluctuating water levels have created boat access issues along the Missouri River in northeastern Nebraska.

Average releases from Fort Randall Dam in South Dakota have dipped below 11,000 cfs for the winter, with minimal nighttime releases.

Current boat ramp conditions: 
• Santee – usable, use caution
• Bazile Creek Wildlife Management Area – poor access, use extreme caution 
• Niobrara Townsite – usable, use caution
• Niobrara Confluence – unusable
• Verdel Landing WMA – concrete boat ramp unusable; use primitive launch area immediately upstream of ramp at your own risk
• Sunshine Bottoms WMA – unusable

Boat operators should use caution loading, unloading and navigating the river as daily water level fluctuations occur. These conditions likely will exist through the winter.
