Spring Turkey Season

Using these tips, the author was able to pull this gobbler away from its hen.

 Larry Myhre Photo

One thing I always do before the spring turkey season opens, is to do some pre-season scouting, to locate some of the areas that held the flocks of birds in the past, with each flock having several adult gobblers, juvenal and mature gobblers.

Turkeys, like all life, will generally choose the easiest travel routes, from their roost tree out to feed and unless something changes drastically, they’ll continue to use the same roost trees, routes, and feeding areas.

