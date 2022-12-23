Wild Game

Wild Game, like this Hi-Mountain Seasoning venison pastrami have less calories, cholesterol and less fat than other meats.

 Photo courtesy of Hi-Mountain Seasoning

At many of my presentations and seminars, I’m surprised by the number of people who don’t like the “Wild taste” of wild game

After making that statement, I ask them, “what does wild taste like,” many times, they’ll come back indicting the fishy taste in certain fish, or the wild game taste in venison.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.