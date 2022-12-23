At many of my presentations and seminars, I’m surprised by the number of people who don’t like the “Wild taste” of wild game
After making that statement, I ask them, “what does wild taste like,” many times, they’ll come back indicting the fishy taste in certain fish, or the wild game taste in venison.
The most important thing, you need to do first is to take care of the game, to process them properly, which means, getting the entrails out of the body, and cooling them down.
Just because it’s wild game or a fish, there are several things you can do to start out right, before you do anything else, is to cool it as soon as possible, by doing that, the better the meat is going to be.
According to “BUILT LEAN” web site, wild because they are raised in in their natural environment.
Take for instance, venison, venison meat is leaner than beef, as deer is wild and grass-fed, generally naturally leaner than cattle.
Trimmed of fat, a 3-ounce portion roasted provides about 135 calories and 3 grams of fat. That’s only 1 gram of fat per ounce of meat.
My dad and grandparents always cleaned the animal, pheasants, ducks, geese and deer as soon as possible allowing the inside of those to cool down as quickly as possible.
They did the same thing with the fish they caught, gutting the fish and the filleting the meat off.
For larger fish, such as catfish, I’ll fillet the fish and then put it in a plastic tub, run cold water over it until the yellow fat, no longer show up in the tub.
A lot of the folks up north in Watertown, S.D. where I was raised, always soaked their game in salt water, which drew the blood from the bird or fish, leaving it overnight in the refrigerator until the thawed meat should be handled in the same way as fresh meat.
Be sure to thaw frozen meat properly, either in the refrigerator, in a microwave, or, if vacuum packaged, under cold running water, but never at room temperature.
When storing and handling meat, preventing cross-contamination is important. Prevent meat juice from dripping onto other food items in the refrigerator and clean all surfaces and utensils that come in contact with the raw meat or its juices with hot, soapy water and rinse well.
Always cook raw game meat, birds, and fish to the proper internal temperature. This internal temperature needs to be reached or exceeded baking, roasting, frying, or boiling in order to destroy bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. When roasting meat and poultry, use an oven temperature no lower than 325°F.
Cook ground meat to an internal temperature of at least 160°F, cook game bird breast meat to an internal temperature of at least 165°F.
Use an instant-read meat thermometer to ensure that all meat has reached the proper internal temperature as quickly as possible.
There is numerous website that have seasoning for corn fed animals, with the best I've found for both wild game and farm raised critters is the Hi-Mountain Seasonings Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/himtnjerky/ ( Photo Courtesy of Hi-Mountain Seasoning)
Over the years, and thousands of miles, we discovered numerous excellent wild game recipes, and included them in our Outdoorsmen Adventures Cooking Gone Wild cookbook, everything from waterfowl, upland game, venison and numerous other wild game recipe at www.garyshoweysoutdoors.com
By looking over these Facebook pages and web pages, I’m sure that you’ll come up with numerous recipes you’ll enjoy. www.GaryHowey’soutdoors.com
Gary Howey is an award-winning writer, producer, broadcaster, former tournament angler, fishing and hunting guide and in 2017 inducted into the “National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame”.
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series, the host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio show. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey’soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
