Wilde Inducted Into NFAA Hall
Dee Wilde, one of the most legendary archers in the world, was formally inducted into the NFAA Hall of Fame during the 2021 NFAA Indoor National Championship Professional shoot off. This event took place on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center, located in Yankton South Dakota.
The NFAA Hall of Fame, which began in 1947, recognizes individuals for their lifetime archery achievements. Wilde, who has been referred to as the “Arnold Palmer of Archery”, is only the 27th member to receive the honor, which illustrates the significance of induction.
Born in November, 1950, Dee Wilde is a seventy-year-old professional archer from Pocatello, Idaho. He has been married to his wife, Leta, for 49 years and together they have four children, Reo, Joshua, Logan and Sabrina - two of whom are also professional archers (Reo and Logan).
Wilde joined the NFAA as a member in 1985, turned pro in 1986, and has amassed an incredible list of accomplishments throughout his storied career, including: First Dakota Classic Champion, National Indoor Champion, National Outdoor Champion, Vegas Shoot Champion, World Champion and World Cup Champion. Wilde represented the United States thirteen times on World Championship Teams and competed on the first Compound World Cup team for the United States, among many others. Wilde was also ranked as the number-one archer in the world nine times, between 1989 and 1999.
Not only an incredibly decorated archer, Wilde is also an extraordinarily well-respected archery coach. He has helped to develop several JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) programs and established coaching and development programs for three different countries, including, Italy, Mexico, and India.
Bighorn Sheep Lottery Applications Begin April 19
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2021 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning April 19.
The application period ends Aug. 6, and the permit will be drawn later that month. A non-refundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents are eligible for the lottery.
Apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or at OutdoorNebraska.org. The 2021 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 30- Dec. 22, 2021.
Neb. Commission To Consider Deer, Antelope And Elk Hunting Recommendations
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2021 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets April 20 in Kearney.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the North Loper Room of the Holiday Inn, 110 2nd Ave.
A public hearing is scheduled for proposed amendments to Commission orders pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting.
Staff will recommend deer permit increases and additional bonus antlerless-only whitetail tags in several management units to stabilize populations. For antelope management units, it will be recommended that 39 either-sex permits and 390 doe/fawn permits be added. To reduce elk populations in many elk management units, an additional 78 bull elk and 267 antlerless elk permits will be recommended.
The commissioners also will hear staff updates on shooting range development across the state, fisheries research at Harlan County Reservoir, water policy, and the National Archery in the Schools Program. They also will hear a law enforcement staffing plan and an environmental report.
A complete meeting agenda can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners.
Gray Wolf Confirmed In Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Genetic testing results recently confirmed a large canine killed Jan. 28, 2021, near Ueling, was a gray wolf.
The female wolf had been legally shot by coyote hunters, who contacted the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Genetic testing showed the animal originated from a population of wolves found in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“This is the third confirmed instance of wolf presence in Nebraska since the early 1900's," said Sam Wilson, Game and Parks Furbearer and Carnivore program manager. “Wolves can disperse great distances from their nearest populations in the northern Rocky Mountains or Upper Great Lakes. While we don’t have any evidence of resident wolves or reproduction in Nebraska, we can expect young wolves in search of new territory to cover long distances and make it to Nebraska from time to time.”
The first modern confirmation of a wolf occurred near Spaulding in 2002. The second occurred south of Bassett in 2020. All three confirmed wolves in modern times were genetically linked to the population in the upper Great Lakes.
For more information about wolves, their history and range, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/graywolf.
Public Urged To Leave Wildlife Babies Alone
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seeing young wild animals, such as deer, possums, ducks, rabbits and song birds, alone is common this time of year. Though the inclination may be to intervene, the best choice is to leave the animal alone.
Here are some rules of thumb from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regarding wildlife babies:
• BIRDS: Young non-feathered birds and nests with eggs discovered on the ground should be placed back in the tree. Baby birds covered in feathers found on the ground are being tended to by their parents; leave them alone.
• DEER: A lone fawn may appear to be abandoned or injured, but the mother frequently is off feeding or drinking. Do not move it. The longer the fawn is separated from its mother, the slimmer the chance it will be reunited with her. Know it is normal for a doe to leave its fawn to keep it from being detected by predators. Predators can see the doe as it feeds, so she leaves the fawn hidden and leaves the area to draw attention away from the fawn’s location.
• RABBITS: Baby rabbits are left unattended through much of the day and night. Mother cottontails do this to prevent drawing predators to the nest. If you see the rabbits, leave them alone.
Do not try to raise wildlife babies as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to leave and establish their own territories. Rescued animals are poorly prepared for life in the wild.
Keep in mind: Most wildlife babies are protected by state or federal law, and it is illegal to possess them.
Take ’Em Fishing To Share Love Of The Sport
LINCOLN, Neb. – Catching fish is fun and addicting. The more fish you catch, the more you want to keep fishing.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages experienced anglers to share that feeling and introduce people to fishing in the third year of Take ’em Fishing.
Experienced anglers who participate will know they’ve introduced someone to an activity they can enjoy for a lifetime, while also sharing their love of the sport.
“Most everyone who loves to fish learned with the help of someone else. It is important to help more people know that fishing is a fun, convenient activity that is good for your health and well-being and helps you get in touch with nature,” said Dean Rosenthal fisheries administrator. “There are plenty of opportunities to take a beginner fishing in Nebraska and we have resources on our website for people looking for places to go.”
As an incentive, participants who submit a photo of their trip with a beginner angler between April 15 and Sept. 15 will be eligible for prizes, including a Bass Tracker boat, state park stay, kayak, fishing rod, gift cards and more.
Take ’em Fishing has annually grown. There were 4,700 entries in the first year and 6,195 last year.
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing for more information.
