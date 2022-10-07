Fall arrived Saturday, Friday, 23 September 2022 and it’s starting to feel like it, as we had 43 temperatures this morning.
Fall can be such a beautiful time of the year, when the trees begin to change over with such beautiful colors.
This is the time of the year when those who enjoy the outdoors, will be thinking of the seasons that aren’t all that far away.
Fall is when the fishing should pick up, as they fish are packing on the pounds as they get ready for winter.
Archery deer hunting is open, where most areas where you’ll find them, they’ll be in the pre-rut, this is the time, when bucks that were together throughout the summer, the bachelor groups, will begin to break up.
Duck hunting opens soon, and as the weather up north, begins getting colder we should have a good season, but if the weather changes too quickly, in the Dakotas, there could be an early push.
The ideal situations happens when there’s’ cold weather and snow north of I-90, where the ducks & geese have to migrate, and if our area isn’t frozen up, the waterfowl need to rest before heading south again, as they miles they put on are unbelievable.
Of course, there’s the pheasant season and I received an invite to the Fairmont area to take part in the Minnesota Governor’s hunt.
Unfortunately, I have a VA appointment which was hard to set up and I’ll be in Sioux Falls, that day, wishing all of those individuals the best of luck hunting on the opening day in Minnesota.
I remember when I was growing up in Watertown, S D.
Back then the Pheasant opener was a huge deal, there were hundreds of people In Watertown and the surrounding area.
I helped our neighbor Glan Matteson clean pheasants and when he asked if I wanted to take over and do it, I jumped at the chance.
Luckily when I was in Glenn’s garage, he showed me how to quickly clean a bird, so I thought if Glenn would let me take over, it seemed like a pretty good deal.
We had a shed out back of the house, where my brother had pigeons and other things were stored.
There wasn’t any power to it, so to be ready for next year’s opener, I did what I could to have enough room to clean the birds. A week or so before the season opened, the local motels were packed, and I had a brilliant plan, I made up some signs and my dad Cal drove me around to put them where the hunters were staying.
Come opening day, I had hunters bringing in birds by midafternoon, and they kept coming and coming, I had so many birds not only in the shed, but piled outside by the door.
I tried to convince my younger brother AJ to help and he didn’t want any part of it, I cleaned birds until almost midnight.
I had one or two of my mother’s galvanized tubs full of birds, they were in the kitchen sink and even put some in the bath tub.
As I mentioned earlier, Glenn had showed me how to make quick work when cleaning the birds, but he hadn’t or I didn’t pay attention to everything he told me.
I was getting fifty cents per bird, plus an additional fifty cents if I was really careful after I skinned them and Borax them, I could get an additional fifty cents.
Back then that was a pretty good chunk of change that I would end up with and as the season went on, the birds kept coming and Mom and Dad helped me out the first week.
We didn’t have much as far a freezer went, and with the volume of birds coming in, we needed to freeze them. About the middle of the first week, the hunters not only brought in pheasants, they had ducks and rabbits for me to clean.
By the end of the first week, my dad grabbed, put me in the car and took me to ever motel where I had hung my signs, it took a few days after the signs came down to slow the hunters from bringing in pheasant as well as any other wild game, they bagged including ducks and rabbits.
To say, my folks were proud of me wanting to earn a little money, but when they had to get in on the game, I didn’t make any points.
One thing I did do, that made me a point of two was to give them half of what I made.
Enjoy the Fall weather, as it goes by quickly and I like many others isn’t looking forward to Winter.
Gary Howey is an award-winning writer, producer, broadcaster, former tournament angler, fishing and hunting guide and in 2017 inducted into the “National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame”.
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series. He’s the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey’soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
