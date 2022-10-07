Fall Hunting Opportunities

The pheasant is South Dakota’s state bird and the state has a lot of hunting oppertunetives. Cory, RZ Hunts, my cameraman Kyle and myself with the birds we took on a short hunt south of Aberdeen. South Dakota.

 Courtesy Photo

Fall arrived Saturday, Friday, 23 September 2022 and it’s starting to feel like it, as we had 43 temperatures this morning.

Fall can be such a beautiful time of the year, when the trees begin to change over with such beautiful colors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.