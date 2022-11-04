Hunting Waterfowl
With the arrival of colder weather up north, ponds and other bodies of water freeze over, forcing waterfowl south, piling into areas with open water, like the Sand Lake refuge near Aberdeen. South Dakota.

 Larry Myhre Photo

Hunters in the Midwest are patiently waiting for the waterfowl migrations coming in from the Canadian Arctic as the waterfowl migrate south to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Those of us who enjoy hunting waterfowl in the Central Flyway should have decent flights coming through our area.

