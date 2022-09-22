Grouse Hunting

Numerous early Grouse hunting seasons are open early in many of the upper Midwestern state. 

 Contributed Photo

Fall’s a great time of the year and will be here before you know it. There are numerous reasons I love the fall season. Insects become less of a problem, temperatures begin to cool off, allowing the nights to cool down and the fish will become active and the best thing of all it’s the beginning of the fall hunting season.

This time of the year can be tough on an outdoor person like myself, as I don’t know if I should pick up the shotgun or grab my rod. That’s why I carry a wide variety of outdoor gear in my vehicle during the fall, doing my best to make sure that all of it gets the same amount of attention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.