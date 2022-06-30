Explore The Parks With These Game And Parks Events In July
Spend some time this summer in Nebraska’s state parks. During July, a variety of events are planned for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:
Niobrara State Park to host Buffalo Cookout and program
Niobrara State Park will host a Buffalo Cookout with a Humanities Nebraska Program on July 2.
The event is at the Buffalo Cookout Pavilion, with the meal at 6 p.m. and the program, “History of Trick Roping and Wild West Shows,” following.
Reservations must be made by noon July 2. The prices are $15 for age 13 and older and $12 for 12 and younger. Call 402-857-3373 for reservations.
A vehicle park entry permit is required.
Lewis and Clark SRA to feature program about Jesse James
Author and historian Jeff Barnes will present “Bad Man in a Better Place: Jesse James in Nebraska” on July 2 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Weigand Picnic Shelter.
Barnes shares what’s known of the truth, the fiction, and the legend of Jesse James in Nebraska.
This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Game and Parks as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
A vehicle park entry permit is required.
Learn about geocaching at Niobrara State Park
Learn about geocaching at Niobrara State Park on July 8-9. Enjoy s’mores from 7-9 p.m. at the RV Campground while discovering more about geocaching from Gary and Liz Doerr.
At 9 a.m. July 9, the Doerrs will have more information on geocaching at an event at the Buffalo Cookout Pavilion.
Niobrara State Park has more than 90 caches for beginners to experienced geocachers.
Crofton’s Dam Race is July 30 at Lewis and Clark SRA
The Crofton Dam Race 2022 will be July 30 at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area. Choose between a sprint triathlon with kayaking instead of swimming, a half-marathon, or a 12-mile bike race.
Registration fees increase after July 23.
For more information or to register, visit croftonsdamrace.com.
Unlimited Quota Deer, Antelope Permits Available Starting July 11
Hunters may begin purchasing unlimited quota Nebraska deer and antelope permits July 11.
Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase permits through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission starting at 1 p.m. Central time.
Unlimited quota deer permits are resident statewide archery, resident statewide muzzleloader, youth, youth whitetail, nonresident restricted youth, limited landowner and special landowner.
Unlimited quota antelope permits are resident statewide archery and youth archery.
A regulation change made by Game and Parks in March created additional purchase periods for big game permits, allowing Nebraska hunters to buy deer and antelope permits in non-draw management units before nonresidents. The result gives residents preference over nonresidents.
The remaining purchase periods are:
July 12 – Residents may buy any limited quota deer permits.
July 13 – Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.
July 25 – Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.
July 26 – Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits.
Aug. 1 – Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining draw unit deer permits.
Aug. 2 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit antelope permits.
Permits will be available through the close of the hunting season or until the quota sells out.
Purchases may be made online at OutdoorNebraska.org, in person at a Game and Parks office, or via mail: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE, 68503.
For more information on big game hunting and permits, see the 2022 Nebraska Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides/.
Public Encouraged To Take Part In Summer Turkey Survey
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in its annual summer turkey survey July 1-Aug. 31.
The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys, their population size and habitat needs.
During July and August, survey participants are asked to record all turkeys they see. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.
“The results of this survey have been really important in helping us understand our turkey populations,” said Luke Meduna, Game and Parks’ big game program manager. “While we have seen declines in turkey numbers across the state, brood sizes, hen, poult and tom ratios in recent years have remained consistent with historic rates.”
View the 2021 survey results at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifesurveys.
