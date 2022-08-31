LINCOLN, Neb. — Because vendors were unable to provide birds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year.

The statewide youth season still will take place Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed to hunt.

