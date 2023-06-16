Bringing The Game To You

I know, it’s only June, and most of you aren’t thinking about getting ready for deer season.
Now is the best time to establish a plan for the season opener as the deer have been here throughout the winter, making their trails easy to locate and once you’ve got to the site, you can lay out a plan that will have deer walking close enough for a shot.
My food plot wasn’t all that big, but it attracted both deer and turkey, I had a deer house to the north of the food plot and another I could use when the wind changed.
I established a food plot that had several of the products that deer love, including Medium Red Clover, Frosty Berseem, Clover, Fixation, Balansa Clover, Six Point Chicory, Aberlasting White Clover, and Purple Top Turnips.
The area I hunted, was covered with trails, with most of those seemed to be old, so I began to follow all of the trails to see which ones were the ones I wanted coming towards my blind.
Many of these were blocked by down timber or limbs hanging so low, that larger bucks wouldn’t be able to follow the trail.
On the trails that would bring the deer to me, I widened the trail and cut much of the overhanging branches, making it easier for a buck to get through.
The other trails that were marginal, I took the cedar from my opened trails, placed them in the trails making it not the kind of trail the deer would use, heading for the open trails I created.
Another thing I did to attract deer, was to put in a mineral lick, I’ve established my licks with RAKS mineral, that brought deer in from all around the property.
As deer are always looking for a sheltered place to lie down, watch the trail and have the wind in their face, I created several these, trees lying on their side, with three-fourth of the tree cut leaving part of the bark still attached, which fed it.
There were a lot of trees and shrubs on the site, which included grapes, apples and other plants that a deer likes.
My site didn’t have a lot of oaks, but what was there gave the deer another feeding location.
The oaks that were present where mostly Red Oaks, and a few White Oaks whose acorns are sweeter tasting than those from the Red Oak.
It’s not too early to prepare your land for a late summer early fall food plot, once it’s in and you catch a few good rains, your plot will help to draw the location you’re hunting.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing {Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series and the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.