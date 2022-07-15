My Introduction-mentors who introduced me to outdoors, when I was a youngster in Watertown, South Dakota was my grandparents who hunted- fished, as did my father and because our neighbor Glenn did almost everything when it came to the outdoors, we had a lot of help learning about the outdoors.
Beings the Big Sioux River was a block away from our home, getting into the outdoors wasn’t too complicated.
Each spring when the river rose, we didn’t need to travel far to be in the outdoors as the rising river forced water through the three culverts, bringing water and rough fish into our back yard.
That’s when the Howey boys could be found wading in the knee- deep water, spear and pitchforks in hand as we did our best to knock down the rough fish population.
The rough fish in the river, weren’t good for much, with a few trying to smoke them, trying to make them edible.
As there were so many of us spearing rough fish, the city in order to keep these areas clean, put 55-gallon barrels in spearing locations and would hall them to the dump once they were full.
Because the water from the lakes to the river didn’t get displaced much, they weren’t like those fish netted from the Missouri River, as they’re excellent eating if cleaned, scored and prepared properly.
We became proficient at spearing the rough fish, with the next outdoor activity challenge for us to attempt would be bow fishing.
Even though we didn’t have the state-of-the-art gear, that didn’t stop us, we used what little money we had to purchase a bow fishing arrow and our good neighbor Glenn, came up with a fiberglass recurve bow with a small crack and with his assistant and over a roll of dad’s electrical tape, we solved that problem, now if we could only figure out how to attach the heavy string to the bow.
With our neighbor’s assistance we fashioned a line holder out of a tuna can, attaching it to the bow with a short piece of wood and two short screws, then we used the rest of dad’s electrical tape to fasten it securely to the bow.
Now we were living large and, on our way, to becoming bow fishermen, which we got very good at it, and then had us looking at another thing we could conquer in the outdoors.
We weren’t close to becoming experts, but we were on our way, and because of all the help we had, mentor, we were out and enjoying the outdoors, I now do everything I can to introduce others to all that the outdoors has to offer.
At first, before I really got into the outdoors, I took a neighbor boy fishing on a small pond using my small wooden boat, which worked well until he stood up to set the hook and did a back flip off the boat, luckily, we were wearing lifejackets and got him back in the boat safely.
Since that time, I was a Webelos leader, taking the scouts out camping and fishing, introducing them to scuba diving and competing against other scouts at the Pilger recreation area, where our webelos took top honors in casting and catching fish.
As a matter of fact, one of my Webelos is now a bow hunter, tournament angler and a full-time fishing guide.
Last year, a young kid who was big on fishing indicated that he’d like to get into hunting, with the only season open, the fall turkey season.
Since he’d never hunted before, he didn’t have a shotgun, camo, and other needed gear to go hunting, I provided him with one of my shotguns, ammo and calls, then headed for my favorite turkey hunting locations, where he tagged his first turkey, the following spring he came along hunting spring turkeys
where he tagged his first gobbler, to say he was excited as was I is and event, something, I’ll never forget
You don’t have to be an expert to mentor a person whose never had the opportunity to get in the outdoors, start slow with suggestions that they might like to get involved in.
If you make yourself available to someone who shows interest in the outdoors, mentor them, allowing them to see all the outdoors has to offer.
The best advice I’ve received on mentoring is to “Keep it Simple Stupid”, don’t throw to much at them one time, keep it interesting, answering any questions the best that you can and to find the answers to those you don’t know
Now days, I enjoy taking kids out, and becoming as excited as they are when they realize all that the outdoors has to offer.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame."
