Well, it’s a new year, and I’m hoping it’s better than last year, as 2020 really sucked, where we were asked to stay home, wear Masks, with social distancing, businesses being shut down, some with drive in type services or limited in the number of people that it could serve.
It was tough on small businesses, like myself, as things changed drastically.
Recently, I contacted one of the outdoor related companies I promote for, looking at obtaining one of their new units.
Because of the Covid, the outdoors was one of the safest places to be where you could keep six feet away from your family members or fishing partner and enjoy ice fishing and many other outdoor activities.
They ordered their products a year or more in advance, thinking that it would be a year similar to the last, Wrong!
As Covid hung around, people surely didn’t want to get the disease, but they were tired of being stuck at home and after six or more months of it, needed to get out.
Which was good for the outdoor industry and their new line of products sold out so fast, before the new year started, they had no new items and since their line deals with electronics taking a longer to produce than some products, and with Covid hanging on they don’t expect the new 2021 product to be in stock later this year or perhaps even closer to 2022.
In my last column, I talked about some of the new products that were released for the 2021 season which included the product I talked about above, This column will deal with some “open water” tackle.
I and my fishing Partners used these Northland Butterfly Rigs on the Missouri River when other baits just weren’t producing, the fish were in a slow mood, wanting a presentation where other baits, including most spinners, crankbaits as well as others just weren’t producing.
The wanted a slow presentation, down to 2.5 miles per hour or even less and this bait attached to a small bottom bouncer produced walleye up to seventeen and a half on every pass, not only were the walleyes hooked on this rig as all the anglers in the boat were also hooked.
It has a polycarbonate blade with a sixty-inch snell, two with two size one blades, one that’s assize one 7/8th and a seconded a size two 1 3/8” blade, each giving of a different vibration and super sharp hooks including Slow depth hooks that work at “Slow” retrieval speed, even working through weeds.
There’s’ more information on these and other great Northland products at www.northlandtackle.com
The DAIWA TACKLE BARN features a double-sided design with gull wing-like doors on the top, the Tackle Barn is designed to hold up to and amazing eight 370 Daiwa tackle boxes and four 360 tackle boxes. It comes with four Daiwa 370 boxes and four 360 boxes to get things started. It also features #8 and #10 nylon reinforced, zippers for a long, rust-proof life and waterproof bottom to match the wet conditions that’s found in boats and on the bank. More information on the and other Daiwa products is available on www.daiwaproductshowcase.com.
For you bass anglers, the Gamakatsu Gika Rig is a remarkable technique developed in Japan and introduced into the United states by Gamakatsu and found to be deadly on largemouth and smallmouth bass across North America. The Gika Rig combines the natural presentation of finesse fishing with the speed of power fishing a deadly blend of tactics that bass can’t resist
Gika Rigs use an off-set shank worm hook with an elongated drop shot weight attached directly to the eye with a solid ring. The drop shot weight has a snap allowing anglers to quickly change the size of the black painted weight allowing you to control the depth and drop speed of the bait with the position of the weight lets you feel the bottom, allowing the angler to detect changes in the bottom, its solid ring allows the plastic bait to float freely and rotate from side to side as it goes to the bottom and It slips through vegetation with ease. For more information on the Gika Rig and other Gamakatsu products go to https://www.gamakatsu.com
The Storm Arashi Swimmer, is a multi-jointed bait with its life-like swimming action that runs in a wide range of retrieve speeds. It sinks slowly creating a stable action at faster retrieve speeds, yet it still allows the lure to remain in the strike zone when you stop or twitch the bait. Swiveling hooks increase catch ratio by not allowing hook to push against the body where the fish can become unhooked. The lure weighs 2 3/16 ounces and is 7 inches long, with a pair of super sharp VMC 1/0 trebles and available in 9 fish catching colors. More information on all of Storms products check out https://www.rapala.com/storm
These are just a small few of the newer baits and tackle that you’ll find on the market, many of which, I’ll have in water once the soft water season starts.
Gary Howey is an award-winning writer, producer, and broadcaster and inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame" in 2017. He developed and was the Producer- Host of the Outdoorsmen Adventures television series for 23 years and the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out garyhoweysoutdoors.com, and outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous Independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
