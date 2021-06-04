I just spent the morning fishing on a friend of mines farm pond, it’s one of those fairly clear ponds that weeds up quickly.
I’d planned ion fishing it earlier, bur because of the accident I had, with my balance being messed up, I kept putting it off.
This morning, I grabbed a couple of rods, some bait and decided to give it a go, it didn’t take me too long to realize, my balance wasn’t all that good as Once I got to the small floating dock, I decided it was best that I fish off of it, rather than trying the south side of the pond.
He weeds had come to the surface on much of the dam, with very little open water as well as a few locations where the weeds were suspended a couple of inches under the surface.
I’ve had good luck on the pond using a Northland JUNGLE JIG®is a greatbait for fishing for bass in the weeds, it has a bullet head and the heavy brush guard keeps it from accumulating the weeds.
I fish this bait using a jigging motion, casting it out, allowing it to settle and then raising my rod as I take up slack as it work it through the weeds.
Another bait that works well in weed is the Northland Reed Runner Spinnerbait, it casts well, and once it hits the water, can be run along or just under the surface at different speeds with the large blades pushing the weeds out of the way.
I took several nice bass with each of these baits and decided to then go after the big bluegills and crappies in the pond and in order to catch them, I switched to a Northland Luminescent 1/64th ounce Gypsi Jig running it over the top of the vegetation and allowing it to drop it into the open pockets.
I took several real nice crappies and then by adding a small Impulse body to make the jig fall slower, the bass and bluegill went after this presentation.
These clear ponds are tough to fish, especially when you don’t hit them early, as the weeds grow quickly, and it not only makes it harder to get your bait over the top of or through the weeds.
Once you hook a good fish, in order to keep it from burying itself in the weed, is to hold your rod high, cranking hard to bring the fish up on top, to keep it from burying itself in the weeds.
Even if you’re using heavier line, once the fish picks up the bait, it’ll try to escape by diving into the weeds, once the fish is wrapped in the weeds, its extra weight and the pressure on the lure and the fish, many times, allows the fish to come unhooked.
It’s not much of a problem if you’re fishing from a boat as you can maneuver over the top of the fish, work him out of the cover and bring it to the boat, but if you’re fishing from shore, it’s going to be a battle to bring the fish up.
If you are like many bass anglers using heavy mono or braided line, you may have the opportunity to horse the fish out of the weeds.
Most of these predators are ambush feeders, hanging out in the weeds, waiting for their next meal to come along.
If you have some open areas, I’ve also used surface lures to bring the bass up out of the weeds, the Bagley Bango O Lure Twin Spin surface lure, its twin spinners, create a disturbance on the top of the water and by twitching your rod tip a few times, while reeling in the excess line and then slowly moving it a short distance, allowing it to set a bit and then repeating the process moving it across the water.
When fishing surface lures in clearer ponds, one mistake that a lot of anglers make, including myself is as they see the fish come up with its big mouth open to trap the bait, is to set the hook early, before the fish connects with the treble hooks, where you bait coming out of the water before the fish has it.
Fishing clear ponds is a learned trait and after you miss a few fish, the bass will tell you when he has the bait and you’d better set the hook quickly before he’s in the vegetation.
Once the weeds cover a large part of the dam, that’s when the Jungle jig pays off as it because of its bullet shaped head will work through the weeds and when a bass hits this jig, you best set the hook hard and hold on, as the fish could give you the fight of your life.
Don’t give up when your clearer pond weed up as there’re several ways an angler can entice an old bucket mouth to bite.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is an award-winning writer, producer, broadcaster, former tournament angler, fishing and hunting guide and in 2017 inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame”.
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series. He’s the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous Independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
