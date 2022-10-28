Mineral Lick

To produce healthy does and larger bucks, deer need certain minerals that deer need, with some of it coming from the dirt they eat. When not available in the ground, you may need to establish a mineral lick. The photo shows a large buck at my RAKS mineral lick. Once the RAKS on the ground is gone, the deer return to the licks, digging deeper and deeper to get the minerals they need. 

 Gary Howey photo

Hunters are always looking for ways to make their hunting land more attractive to wild game.

In last weeks column. I talked about some of the things a hunter can do funnel the deer to the location where your hunting blind or deer stand is located.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.