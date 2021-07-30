Most folks are familiar with Deadwood, South Dakota, its history, its old west historic community in the Black Hills, featuring year-around outdoor activities.
Over the years, we’ve had numerous excursions to Deadwood, with its history and the outdoors opportunities, fishing and hunting, with numerous fond memories of those times, spent on the ice, in the streams and out on the prairie.
Throughout the Deadwood area, you’ll find excellent fishing, both open and hard water.
Team member, Larry Myhre and I spent time on several of the lakes and streams in the Deadwood area, including Deerfield, Sheridan and Pactola.
On one trip, our group ice fished on Deerfield Lake, where near the face of the dam, where I and other ice fisherman set up our ice fishing gear, and there was too much static and clutter, it was hard to get a good reading, I then switched to my Vexilar Double Vision, dropping the camera to the depth where the clutter was located, it was then, I figured it out, as from 12 to 18 feet of water below me it was “solid” perch, where we continued pulling in one perch after another, quickly catching our limit.
Another lake we ice fished was Sheridan, known for its trout fishing, where we caught rainbows as well as several large Lake trout.
My partner, Larry Myhre again returned in warmer weather, giving us the opportunity to fly fish in the pristine rivers and streams in the Deadwood area has some of the best small stream fly fishing in the country.
If you’re into predator calling, you’ll find a thousand plus acres of territory to call predators, mainly coyotes, but there’s also a chance that one of the top predators in the Deadwood area, the mountain lion might pay you a visit.
There’s also excellent turkey populations there, where you have a good chance at tagging a Merriam gobbler.
In the winter, there’s the Terry Peak ski area, with its 7,100 feet summit, where each winter, thousands of skiers spend time on the slopes.
Its four chairlifts, three high speed quads and a triple chairlift, and one snow carpeted surface lift on the beginner’s slope.
Deadwood is rich in history, remaining much as it was in 1876, where in 1961, the “entire” town was designated a National Historic Landmark for its well-preserved collection of late 19th-century frontier architecture, much of it remaining as it was, when gold was discovered in the Black Hills.
The many historic buildings along with the many characters of the Old West, including stories of Wild Bill Hickock, Calamity Jane and others, there’s so much history there and if you’re big into history, you’ll need to spend a few days going through it.
Deadwood is where Jack McCall, the most infamous murderer, in Deadwood, who on August 2, 1876 walked into the Nuttal and Mann’s Saloon # 10 and at point blank range shot Wild Bill Hickok in the back of the head while Hickok was playing poker. McCall claimed he killed Hickock to avenge his brother’s death and after being captured in Montana, McCall went on trial and was hanged in the territorial capital, Yankton, South Dakota.
There’s always something happening in Deadwood with its gaming opportunities, and numerous events held each year that include; their Legends Ride August, 9th, Kool Deadwood Nights August 25th-29th, Deadwood Jam September 17th-18th, Hops Hogs Craft Beer Festival September 24th-25th, Octoberfest October 1st-2nd and in November on the 13th, its Big Whiskey Fest.
Deadwood it’s a first-class vacation destination, with tremendous amount of history and where numerous outdoor opportunities abound.
For a Deadwood travel brochure and more information on all that’s happening in Deadwood, check out their web site at https://www.deadwood.com/chamber-info/
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska, originally from Watertown, South Dakota, is an award-winning writer, producer, broadcaster, former tournament angler, fishing and hunting guide and in 2017 inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame”.
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of the award winning gary Howey’s “Outdoorsmen Adventures” television series, with his weekly Of the Outdoors columns appearing in newspapers in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, he’s Host of the award-winning “Outdoor Adventures” radio program carried in Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous Independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.