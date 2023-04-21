Walleye Wisdom

Team Member, Brendan Branick, Sioux Falls, with one of the walleyes he caught while fishing with Glacial Lakes Guide Service, Florence, using information in this column, they caught and released size walleyes in one of the numerous glacial Lakes in the northeastern South Dakota.

 Photo courtesy Glacial Guide Service

Walleyes are native to Canada and found, in the Great Lakes, the Missouri River basin and the upper Mississippi River basin, were introduced in the western and northeastern United States, preferring the cool, deep, quiet waters of rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

The walleye is named for its pearlescent eye, which is caused by the tapetum lucidum, a reflective layer of pigment that helps the fish to see and feed at night or in turbid water.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.