PIERRE — The Game, Fish and Parks Commission rejected a proposal to establish 500 nonresident, special buck licenses for East River at their March meeting.
Currently, there are 500 special buck licenses allocated to residents that must be used on private land and are good for “any deer.”
The additional 500 licenses were proposed to be good for “any whitetail,” valid only on private land, and come at a price of $554 for nonresidents. The proposal further outlined the allocation would be annual, that applicants must have permission from a landowner or lessee of private land before applying, and that the applicant must provide the name and phone number of the person with whom they have permission to hunt.
The request came from the public petition process.
