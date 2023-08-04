Hiring A Guide
Guides can save you a lot of time and money as they know what’s happening on the big lake. Zippel Bay on Lake of the Woods, can put you right on the fish. Gary (Right) Nick, the owner and one of his charter captains had a great day fishing, with average walleyes being 18 inches.

 Larry Myhre Photo

From time to time, I hear discussions on whether hiring a guide is a good thing, and since I was a tournament angler and guide, I feel that there are numerous reasons one should hire a guide.

Guides have a lot of money in their equipment, as most of it is the latest and greatest, just coming to the market.

