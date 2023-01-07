This is the time of the year, when there’s snow on the ground and colder temperatures, when many of us, are inside attempting to stay warm.
One thing you can do, if you bundle up warm is to call predators. As the weather starts to change, becoming colder, furbearers, including coyotes and fox will have their heavy winter fur, which helps them survive the winter.
Then there are those poor coyotes that have developed the mange a terrible infliction where they lose all or most of their fur, with the most humane thing that could happen to them would be to put out of their misery.
When it's cold, all critters will spend a lot of the time out moving, looking for a high protein food source to help keep their bodies warm. They'll be out more throughout the day as they have to eat often in order to make it through this tough time of the year.
This is why, this time of the year is "prime" time to call predators, with several of the predators you may have come to your call be coyotes, fox and bobcats.
Predator callers generally hunt with a small caliber rifle, lighter grain bullets, with 223-22-250 and 243 being three of the more popular calibers. A good variable scope mounted on your rifle important
as it allows hunters to make some of the sometimes-difficult shots needed when hunting predators.
Permission to call predators is not a hard task, as farmers and ranchers who've cattle have no love for predators. Predators are opportunists, taking advantage of anything an easy meal and known to hang around calving yards.
Predators mentioned above, have excellent eyesight, hearing and an acute sense of smell, when calling predators, you'll need to glass the area you plan to call, put together a plan, get in and set up quietly, which means using the terrain to your advantage.
Use cedar trees or other types of vegetation between you and the area to set up.
Most importantly, use the wind, calling with the wind in your face, so the predators’ keen sense of smell doesn’t detect you.
If no predators come in, stay alert they may attempt to circle around using the wind to their advantage, don't panic when this happens, and if you need to change shooting positions, do it slowly when the critter is in a low spot or behind a tree.
Our best calling has been with two hunters, facing opposite directions so we've both avenues of approach covered in case a coyote would come in from behind.
Mistake that some callers make, including our group is, to hunt with just scoped rifles, as one occasion, a coyote will pop up in front of you, too close to get a decent shot using a scope. When we call, one of us always brings along a shotgun loaded with heavier loads, giving us a chance at a predator
When calling, we rely heavily on our electronic callers, but all our hunters will also have mouth calls just in case we're caught by surprise.
Good calls include; rabbit, the cottontail and jackrabbit that have been around a long time and in some areas, over used, predators fooled by them once are more cautious.
This reason, we use these calls, their remote control allows us to switch quickly to another call if the predator doesn't respond or hangs up out of range.
The keen eyesight of predators can detect even the slightest movement, this is why we use decoys, as with the movement of the decoy, they have their eyes on the decoy and not where the call is coming from.
We start using a wounded animal call, at low volume just in case a predator is close by. Then pause, looking the area over closely to see if anything is moving or coming your way
If we spot a predator coming our way, depending on how they're acting, go to a mouse squeak to draw them in closer, backing off the calls to line up a shot.
If after twenty minutes or so, with no response, move on to another set up.
Calling predators is an exciting sport and at the end of the day, if you happen to take a good colored prime coyote, fox or bobcat, you may have some money to head out and do it all over again.
Gary Howey is an award-winning writer, producer, broadcaster, former tournament angler, fishing and hunting guide and in 2017 inducted into the “National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame”.
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series, the host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio show. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey’soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Outdoorsmen Productions and Team Outdoorsmen Productions. The Outdoor Adventures television show is available on numerous independent markets, and the MIDCO Sports Network.
