Winter Camo

It doesn’t matter what season you’re hunting in, there’s different brands of camo that allow you to hide yourself from the sharp eyes of wildlife. In this column, I used snow-camo and snow-shoes, which should have worked well. 

 Photo courtesy of Real Tree

As a kid, I loved the snow, the winter, not so much anymore, especially this year where in N.E Nebraska we’ve had two storms that dumped at least ten inches a couple of times.

I remember one bad winter where the snow was so deep, that I couldn’t walk along the creek where I was hunting deer.

