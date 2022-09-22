Pheasants

Some areas pheasant numbers may not as good as it was in the past, but that doesn’t stop Die hard pheasant hunters like Team Outdoorsmen Productions members Gary Howey Hartington and Larry Myhre, Sioux City, Iowa. from returning to the many places they hunted in years past.

 Submitted Photo

Over the last several years, due to the disappearance of our habitat, our pheasant hunting in northeast Nebraska is very minimal.

It was not all that long ago, because of our hilly terrain we have in my area, we had thousands of acres of heavy thick CRP not too far from town. Since that time, the price of row crops has spelled the end of much of that habitat.

