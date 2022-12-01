Decorate A Tree At Lewis And Clark For A Chance To Win A Cabin Stay Dec 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Put your tree decorating skills to the test for a chance to win a two-night cabin stay at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area near Crofton.The contest is open through Dec. 26 with judging to occur Dec. 27-29; one winner will claim the prize two-night cabin stay.Contestants, limited to household units, may decorate one tree along the park’s entrance driveway. Contestants are encouraged to use environmentally friendly decorations, such as popcorn garland, solar powered lights, bird seed pinecones, wildlife-friendly decorations and more.Then take a photo of the decorated tree and send it to npgc.lewis.clark@nebraska.gov and tag @nebraskanortheastparks on Facebook.All decorations that are not wildlife friendly must be removed by Jan. 8. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 