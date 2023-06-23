The Waubay National Wildlife Refuge, in Northeastern South Dakota allows the waterfowl to rest up before continuing their migration south. The photo, taken by the author, gives you an idea as to how many birds come through the area.
My introduction to waterfowl hunting, wasn’t what I’d imagined it to be, it was as if there weren’t any waterfowl around, yet the sky was full of them.
We were set up in a ditch west of Aberdeen, S.D. at the Waubay National Wildlife Refuge for the next flight to head our way.
These birds were educated, and as they flew towards the ditch we were hunkered down, they started gaining altitude, out of our shotguns range.
Dad and a friend did get a few snow geese and since I was the youngest. Those geese that were hit and came down in a slough behind us, which meant I’d have to wade in the waist deep water. Do you have any idea who would win the battle, even though the goose was wounded, its wings and feet beat you up.
Yup, you’re right, “me” although I’d retrieved a couple of the geese.
On the way back to Watertown, we noticed hundreds of ducks and geese feeding around a ditch leading from the fence line right into where the waterfowl was on both sides making it a perfect place for a sneak into the middle of the ducks and geese.
Once Dad got permission to hunt the flock, we persuaded to low crawl from the fence into a location which would put the shooters right in the middle of the birds.
As we got closer the geese started to get nervous and moved away from the ditch, while others were content to keep feeding.
When Dad yelled “go”, Dad and the other fellow, rose up blasting away with ducks and geese tumbling to the ground.
I don’t recall how many we had. But there was quite a bunch.
We picked up the birds, having to make several trips back to the vehicle.
We’re located in the Central Flyway, giving hunters in North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska an excellent opportunity to hunt waterfowl.
Because the Waubay National Wildlife Refuge is in the flyway, the birds
stop there to feed and rest, once this is completed, they take wing once again as they continue south.
If the weather isn’t bad and all the water doesn’t freeze up, they can be around for a good part of the season.
You’ll want to remember that while hunting waterfowl, they must use a non-toxic shot shell — a shell that has no lead in it.
Gary Howey, Hartington, Nebraska is a former tournament angler, fishing & hunting guide, an award- winning writer, producer, photographer and broadcaster and in 2017 was inducted into the "National Freshwater Fishing {Hall of Fame."
He developed and was the Producer-Host for 23 years of his award winning gary Howey’s Outdoorsmen Adventures television series and the Host of the award-winning Outdoor Adventures radio program carried on Classic Hits 106.3, ESPN Sports Radio 1570 in Southeastern South Dakota, KWYR Country 93 AM and Magic 93 FM in Central South Dakota, As well as on KCHE 92.1 FM in Northwest Iowa. If you’re looking for more outdoor information, check out www.GaryHowey'soutdoors.com , and www.outdoorsmenadventures.com, with more information on these Facebook pages, Gary Howey, Gary E Howey, Outdoor Adventure Radio, Team Outdoorsmen Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.