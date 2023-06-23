Waterfowl Hunting

The Waubay National Wildlife Refuge, in Northeastern South Dakota allows the waterfowl to rest up before continuing their migration south. The photo, taken by the author, gives you an idea as to how many birds come through the area.

 Gary Howey

My introduction to waterfowl hunting, wasn’t what I’d imagined it to be, it was as if there weren’t any waterfowl around, yet the sky was full of them.

We were set up in a ditch west of Aberdeen, S.D. at the Waubay National Wildlife Refuge for the next flight to head our way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.