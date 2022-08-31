Those Pesky Ticks

Ticks can be found in 48 states, carrying several diseases. Before you head out, treat you and yourself, clothes with an insect repent containing Permethrin.

 Courtesy Photo

As a kid in Watertown, I spent a lot of time in the weeds and willows along the Sioux River and at Lake Pelican and was always on the lookout for any strange bug that hitched a ride on my clothing or me, and ticks always seemed to be around.

The Game, Fish & Parks lists numerous seasons in their literature and on their web site, but there is one you will not find listed there, the tick season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.