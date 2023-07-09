Bow Fishing

Team Outdoorsmen Productions member Marlyn Wiebelhaus Wynot Guide Service with the State Record Grass Carp he took while bow fishing.

 Photo courtesy of Wiebelhaus Guide Service

Bow fishing has changed drastically since I was a kid in Watertown where I was hanging over the bridge on Highway 212, taking shots at the rough fish.

Back then, I was using a cracked fiber glass bow that our neighbor had given me, repaired with a couple of rolls of Dads electrical tape, a tuna can, that would act as my line holder, attached to a piece of wood, mounted to the bow limb with the rest of Dads tape and a bow fishing fiberglass arrow.

