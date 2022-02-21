As our community moves into the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’d like to thank the Yankton School District leadership for its courageous efforts to protect our children, teachers and school staff.
Our fellow citizens who are serving — voluntarily — on our school board have been relentlessly and inexcusably attacked for fulfilling the most important duty of any governmental entity — keeping people safe. On behalf of the hundreds of families in our community who are grateful for your leadership, we say thank you for your courageous commitment to public service.
A dear friend, the late Marian Gunderson, often said that, in a democracy, we must be able to disagree — agreeably. (And Marian knew political conflict from experience!) Our hope is that we can relearn ways to engage in public discourse that honor facts, respect opinions, and reject lies.
