Has Gov. Kristi Noem plumbed new depths in her desperate appeal to the extreme right-wing, or has she always been this ignorant and mean? A regular on Fox News, on June 7 Noem blasted Target Department Stores because they sell swimsuits to fit everybody, including transgender folks — and for Target’s charitable contribution to the NDN Collective, a Native group working for cultural advancement. Noem lashed out at the group for their efforts to buy scraps of land in the Black Hills.
Noem has escalated her assault on South Dakotans who don’t fit her narrow mold of what a human being should be, now labeling the Native group as “anti-American.” Why? Because they are “buying land and using it to infiltrate our American way of life and our value system” and threatening “our way of life” by attempting to buy back bits of the land that was taken illegally from them when Congress broke the Treaty of 1868 less than a decade after it was signed.
