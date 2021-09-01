We wanted to thank the City of Yankton and all those who had a hand in creating an amazing experience at The Huether Family Aquatics Center this summer. To open a new pool of this magnitude during unprecedented times doesn’t happen without the hard work of Brittany and her daily staff. The entire environment was clean and the staff was always so friendly. Our favorite features were the obstacle course and kiddie area.
We can’t wait for next summer. Thank you!
